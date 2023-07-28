NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $2.3 million, or $1.90 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $2.81 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 10.46% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.61% and an annualized ROE of 14.96% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $1.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 0.96% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 10.16% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.52% and an annualized ROE of 14.81% for the second quarter June 30, 2022.

The declines in net income are primarily related to a decrease in net interest income and an increase in overhead expenses. Net Interest Income was down $500,000 through the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Payroll and employee benefit expenses increased $625,000 in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. In addition, the gain on sale of mortgage loans decreased by $290,000 for the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in Non-Interest Operating Income of $225,000 for the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022.

Total Assets increased $30.1 million to $475.6 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $445.5 million at December 31, 2022. Net loans increased $26.9 million, or 16.9% on an annualized basis to $347.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $320.7 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $17.7 million, or 9.3% on an annualized basis to $383.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022. Stockholder's equity increased slightly to $44.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022. The book value of NIDB's stock was $36.42 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.29% as of June 30, 2023.

Michael S. Zahn, President, and CEO commented, "In a challenging banking environment, we continue to experience excellent growth. With the rapid increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, margins continue to be under pressure. We are in a positive position to navigate the uncertain interest rate waters that lie ahead. Our focus on the success of our customers while investing in our employees should continue to serve our communities and enhance shareholder value."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

June 30, December 31, June 30, Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022





(Audited)

Assets







Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,035,444 $ 3,141,705 $ 4,216,886 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

2,600,052 747,920 165,720 Total cash and cash equivalents

7,635,496 3,889,625 4,382,607 Interest-earning time deposits

3,433,249 1,230,000 1,965,000 Securities available for sale

74,823,867 78,273,337 78,495,626 Securities held to maturity

12,776,430 12,062,446 12,081,645 Loans held for sale

528,600 189,600 161,200 Loans, gross

352,224,183 324,752,497 291,571,122 Allowance for loan losses

(4,508,446) (3,996,619) (3,982,194) Loans, net

347,715,738 320,755,878 287,588,928 Accrued interest receivable

2,022,072 1,923,986 1,648,755 Premises and equipment

7,019,007 7,254,951 7,187,929 FHLB Stock

2,101,600 2,101,600 2,101,600 Investment in limited partnerships

1,078,334 1,228,334 1,378,334 Cash surrender value of life insurance

11,601,672 11,629,618 11,480,059 Other assets

4,892,556 4,988,219 4,943,047 Total Assets

$ 475,628,620 $ 445,527,594 $ 413,414,729









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 59,627,379 $ 53,232,315 $ 59,310,279 Interest bearing deposits

324,309,052 313,584,014 298,125,285 Borrowed funds

43,500,000 32,000,000 11,200,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,024,153 3,584,163 2,747,398 Total Liabilities

431,460,583 402,400,492 371,382,961 Stockholders' equity

44,168,037 43,127,102 42,031,768 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 475,628,620 $ 445,527,594 $ 413,414,729





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022

2023 2022















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 5,713,346 $ 5,388,127 $ 3,990,602

$ 11,101,473 $ 8,024,174 Total interest expense

2,260,069 1,761,895 324,499

4,021,964 615,628 Net interest income

3,453,277 3,626,232 3,666,104

7,079,509 7,408,546 Provision for loan losses

90,000 90,000 -

180,000 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,363,277 3,536,232 3,666,104

6,899,509 7,408,546















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

177,656 188,222 186,399

365,878 340,797 Interchange fees

200,186 192,338 202,532

392,524 388,873 Loan servicing fees

- - 88,523

- 192,926 Net gain on sale of loans

79,680 65,793 189,597

145,473 432,478 Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

- - -

- - Brokerage fees

43,798 66,485 57,014

110,283 111,166 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

73,360 73,649 72,984

147,009 148,118 Other income

376,994 183,244 80,077

560,238 168,066 Total non-interest income

951,674 769,730 877,126

1,721,404 1,782,424















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,680,705 1,687,245 1,334,097

3,367,950 2,744,356 Occupancy

369,466 340,935 328,827

710,401 611,294 Data processing

394,044 394,597 360,896

788,641 717,815 Deposit insurance premiums

56,000 49,500 28,500

105,500 59,000 Professional fees

143,224 111,035 142,591

254,260 223,496 Advertising and marketing fees

76,513 91,717 38,684

168,230 95,772 Correspondent bank charges

35,342 38,732 31,310

74,074 57,052 Other expense

292,984 253,251 368,060

546,235 610,640 Total non-interest expense

3,048,278 2,967,012 2,632,965

6,015,290 5,119,425















Income before income taxes

1,266,673 1,338,950 1,910,266

2,605,623 4,071,544 Income tax expense

149,993 168,494 314,737

318,487 694,904 Net income

$ 1,116,680 $ 1,170,456 $ 1,595,529

$ 2,287,136 $ 3,376,640





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022

2023 2022















Average shares outstanding - basic

1,201,035 1,200,659 1,199,885

1,200,851 1,199,512 Average shares outstanding - diluted

1,201,035 1,200,703 1,200,059

1,200,873 1,199,757 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.93 $ 0.97 $ 1.33

$ 1.90 $ 2.82 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.93 $ 0.97 $ 1.33

$ 1.90 $ 2.81 Net interest margin

3.09 % 3.35 % 3.66 %

3.22 % 3.73 % Return on average assets

0.96 % 1.04 % 1.52 %

1.00 % 1.61 % Return on average equity

10.16 % 10.75 % 14.81 %

10.46 % 14.96 % Efficiency ratio

69.20 % 67.49 % 57.95 %

68.35 % 55.70 %















Allowance for loan losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 4,421,505 $ 3,996,619 $ 4,004,074

$ 3,996,619 $ 3,998,392 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

6,009 - -

6,009 - Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - -

- - Consumer

20,811 36,130 40,072

56,941 57,507 Gross charge-offs

26,820 36,130 40,072

62,950 57,507 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

- - 974

- 1,929 Commercial real estate

- - 113

- 331 Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

2,207 923 -

3,130 9,725 Consumer

21,554 20,093 17,105

41,647 29,324 Gross recoveries

23,761 21,016 18,192

44,777 41,309 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

3,059 15,114 21,880

18,173 16,198 CECL adjustment

- 350,000 -

350,000

Provision for loan losses

90,000 90,000 -

180,000 - Balance, end of period

$ 4,508,446 $ 4,421,505 $ 3,982,194

$ 4,508,446 $ 3,982,194















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.03 %

0.01 % 0.01 %



















As of









June 30, March 31, June 30,





Non-performing assets

2023 2023 2022





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 6,302,505 $ 4,137,597 $ 2,248,220





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt restructured

525,020 525,020 475,210





Total non-performing loans

6,827,525 4,662,617 2,723,430





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 6,827,525 $ 4,662,617 $ 2,723,430





















Non-performing assets to total assets

1.44 % 1.03 % 0.66 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.94 % 1.41 % 0.93 %





Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 66.03 % 94.83 % 146.22 %





Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.28 % 1.34 % 1.37 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

9.29 % 9.69 % 10.17 %





Book value per share

$ 36.42 $ 36.02 $ 34.88





Common shares outstanding

1,212,835 1,216,335 1,205,135









(1) Ratios for three and six-month periods are annualized

