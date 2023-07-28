NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:  NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $2.3 million, or $1.90 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $2.81 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2022.  The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 10.46% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.61% and an annualized ROE of 14.96% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. 

Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $1.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.  The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 0.96% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 10.16% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.52% and an annualized ROE of 14.81% for the second quarter June 30, 2022. 

The declines in net income are primarily related to a decrease in net interest income and an increase in overhead expenses. Net Interest Income was down $500,000 through the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Payroll and employee benefit expenses increased $625,000 in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.  In addition, the gain on sale of mortgage loans decreased by $290,000 for the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.  Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in Non-Interest Operating Income of $225,000 for the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022.

Total Assets increased $30.1 million to $475.6 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $445.5 million at December 31, 2022.  Net loans increased $26.9 million, or 16.9% on an annualized basis to $347.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $320.7 million at December 31, 2022.  Total deposits increased $17.7 million, or 9.3% on an annualized basis to $383.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022.  Stockholder's equity increased slightly to $44.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022.  The book value of NIDB's stock was $36.42 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.29% as of June 30, 2023. 

Michael S. Zahn, President, and CEO commented, "In a challenging banking environment, we continue to experience excellent growth.  With the rapid increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, margins continue to be under pressure.  We are in a positive position to navigate the uncertain interest rate waters that lie ahead.  Our focus on the success of our customers while investing in our employees should continue to serve our communities and enhance shareholder value."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP                            
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS







June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2023

2022

2022



(Audited)

Assets



Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$          5,035,444

$           3,141,705

$             4,216,886

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

2,600,052

747,920

165,720

  Total cash and cash equivalents

7,635,496

3,889,625

4,382,607

Interest-earning time deposits

3,433,249

1,230,000

1,965,000

Securities available for sale

74,823,867

78,273,337

78,495,626

Securities held to maturity

12,776,430

12,062,446

12,081,645

Loans held for sale

528,600

189,600

161,200

Loans, gross

352,224,183

324,752,497

291,571,122

Allowance for loan losses

(4,508,446)

(3,996,619)

(3,982,194)

  Loans, net

347,715,738

320,755,878

287,588,928

Accrued interest receivable

2,022,072

1,923,986

1,648,755

Premises and equipment

7,019,007

7,254,951

7,187,929

FHLB Stock

2,101,600

2,101,600

2,101,600

Investment in limited partnerships

1,078,334

1,228,334

1,378,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance

11,601,672

11,629,618

11,480,059

Other assets

4,892,556

4,988,219

4,943,047

  Total Assets

$     475,628,620

$      445,527,594

$        413,414,729





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Non-interest bearing deposits

$        59,627,379

$         53,232,315

$          59,310,279

Interest bearing deposits

324,309,052

313,584,014

298,125,285

Borrowed funds

43,500,000

32,000,000

11,200,000

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,024,153

3,584,163

2,747,398

  Total Liabilities

431,460,583

402,400,492

371,382,961

Stockholders' equity

44,168,037

43,127,102

42,031,768

  Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$     475,628,620

$      445,527,594

$        413,414,729


 Three months ended 

Six months ended


June 30,

March 31, 

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022








Net interest income






Total interest income

$          5,713,346

$           5,388,127

$             3,990,602

$        11,101,473

$          8,024,174

Total interest expense

2,260,069

1,761,895

324,499

4,021,964

615,628

  Net interest income

3,453,277

3,626,232

3,666,104

7,079,509

7,408,546

Provision for loan losses

90,000

90,000

-

180,000

-

  Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,363,277

3,536,232

3,666,104

6,899,509

7,408,546








Non-interest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

177,656

188,222

186,399

365,878

340,797

Interchange fees

200,186

192,338

202,532

392,524

388,873

Loan servicing fees

-

-

88,523

-

192,926

Net gain on sale of loans

79,680

65,793

189,597

145,473

432,478

Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

-

-

-

-

-

Brokerage fees

43,798

66,485

57,014

110,283

111,166

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

73,360

73,649

72,984

147,009

148,118

Other income

376,994

183,244

80,077

560,238

168,066

  Total non-interest income

951,674

769,730

877,126

1,721,404

1,782,424








Non-interest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

1,680,705

1,687,245

1,334,097

3,367,950

2,744,356

Occupancy

369,466

340,935

328,827

710,401

611,294

Data processing

394,044

394,597

360,896

788,641

717,815

Deposit insurance premiums

56,000

49,500

28,500

105,500

59,000

Professional fees

143,224

111,035

142,591

254,260

223,496

Advertising and marketing fees

76,513

91,717

38,684

168,230

95,772

Correspondent bank charges

35,342

38,732

31,310

74,074

57,052

Other expense

292,984

253,251

368,060

546,235

610,640

  Total non-interest expense

3,048,278

2,967,012

2,632,965

6,015,290

5,119,425








Income before income taxes

1,266,673

1,338,950

1,910,266

2,605,623

4,071,544

Income tax expense

149,993

168,494

314,737

318,487

694,904

Net income

$          1,116,680

$           1,170,456

$             1,595,529

$          2,287,136

$          3,376,640


 Three months ended 

Six months ended


June 30,

March 31, 

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022








Average shares outstanding - basic

1,201,035

1,200,659

1,199,885

1,200,851

1,199,512

Average shares outstanding - diluted

1,201,035

1,200,703

1,200,059

1,200,873

1,199,757

Basic earnings per share

$                     0.93

$                      0.97

$                       1.33

$                     1.90

$                    2.82

Diluted earnings per share

$                     0.93

$                      0.97

$                       1.33

$                     1.90

$                    2.81

Net interest margin

3.09 %

3.35 %

3.66 %

3.22 %

3.73 %

Return on average assets

0.96 %

1.04 %

1.52 %

1.00 %

1.61 %

Return on average equity

10.16 %

10.75 %

14.81 %

10.46 %

14.96 %

Efficiency ratio

69.20 %

67.49 %

57.95 %

68.35 %

55.70 %








Allowance for loan losses:






Balance, beginning of period

$          4,421,505

$           3,996,619

$             4,004,074

$          3,996,619

$          3,998,392

Charge-offs:






  One-to-four family

6,009

-

-

6,009

-

  Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

  Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-

  Commercial  

-

-

-

-

-

  Consumer

20,811

36,130

40,072

56,941

57,507

    Gross charge-offs

26,820

36,130

40,072

62,950

57,507

Recoveries:






  One-to-four family

-

-

974

-

1,929

  Commercial real estate

-

-

113

-

331

  Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-

  Commercial  

2,207

923

-

3,130

9,725

  Consumer

21,554

20,093

17,105

41,647

29,324

    Gross recoveries

23,761

21,016

18,192

44,777

41,309

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

3,059

15,114

21,880

18,173

16,198

CECL adjustment

-

350,000

-

350,000

Provision for loan losses

90,000

90,000

-

180,000

-

Balance, end of period

$          4,508,446

$           4,421,505

$             3,982,194

$          4,508,446

$          3,982,194








Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.01 %

0.01 %










 As of 




June 30,

March 31, 

June 30,


Non-performing assets

2023

2023

2022


Loans:






  Non-accrual

$          6,302,505

$           4,137,597

$             2,248,220


  Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-


  Troubled debt restructured

525,020

525,020

475,210


    Total non-performing loans

6,827,525

4,662,617

2,723,430


  Real estate owned

-

-

-


  Other repossessed assets

-

-

-


    Total non-performing assets

$          6,827,525

$           4,662,617

$             2,723,430










Non-performing assets to total assets

1.44 %

1.03 %

0.66 %


Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.94 %

1.41 %

0.93 %


Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

66.03 %

94.83 %

146.22 %


Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.28 %

1.34 %

1.37 %










Other financial ratios






Tangible common equity

9.29 %

9.69 %

10.17 %


Book value per share

$                  36.42

$                   36.02

$                     34.88


Common shares outstanding

1,212,835

1,216,335

1,205,135



(1) Ratios for three and six-month periods are annualized

