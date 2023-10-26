NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $3.5 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $5 million, or $2.08 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.01% and an annualized ROE of 10.72% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.58% and an annualized ROE of 14.94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $1.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.02% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 11.16% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.53% and an annualized ROE of 15.09% for the third quarter September 30, 2022.

A decrease in net interest income and an increase in overhead expenses have been the primary contributing factors to the declines in net income. Net Interest Income was down $533,000 through the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Payroll and employee benefit expenses increased $542,000 in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Provision for loan loss expense was up $270,000 year-to-date in 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022. The Company continues to evaluate allowance for credit loss levels given the current year's loan growth and performance in this first year of adopting the new CECL accounting standard. In addition, the gain on sale of mortgage loans decreased by $286,000 for the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Total Assets increased $38.9 million to $484.4 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $445.5 million at December 31, 2022. Net loans increased $38.6 million, or 16% on an annualized basis to $359.3 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $320.7 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $24.7 million, or 9% on an annualized basis to $391.5 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $366.8 million at December 31, 2022. Stockholder's equity increased to $43.8 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2022. The book value of NIDB's stock was $18.08 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.05% as of September 30, 2023.

Michael S. Zahn, President, and CEO commented "In a challenging banking environment, we continue to experience excellent growth. With the rapid increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, margins continue to be under pressure. We are in a positive position to navigate the uncertain interest rate waters that lie ahead. Our focus on the success of our customers while investing in our employees should continue to serve our communities and enhance shareholder value."

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



















September 30, December 31, September 30,





Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022











(Audited)







Assets













Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,452,087 $ 3,141,705 $ 3,531,435





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

1,170,142 747,920 930,052





Total cash and cash equivalents

5,622,229 3,889,625 4,461,487





Interest-earning time deposits

4,324,000 1,230,000 985,000





Securities available for sale

72,562,496 78,273,337 77,283,002





Securities held to maturity

12,765,697 12,062,446 12,072,056





Loans held for sale

286,205 189,600 494,900





Loans, gross

363,830,115 324,752,497 308,763,256





Allowance for loan losses

(4,529,632) (3,996,619) (4,024,366)





Loans, net

359,300,483 320,755,878 304,738,890





Accrued interest receivable

2,238,906 1,923,986 1,742,598





Premises and equipment

7,075,694 7,254,951 7,211,971





FHLB Stock

2,182,500 2,101,600 2,101,600





Investment in limited partnerships

1,003,334 1,228,334 1,303,334





Cash surrender value of life insurance

11,675,890 11,629,618 11,554,663





Real estate owned and other repossessed assets

- - -





Other assets

5,389,135 4,988,219 5,484,511





Total Assets

$ 484,426,569 $ 445,527,594 $ 429,434,012





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 56,131,800 $ 53,232,315 $ 66,847,065





Interest bearing deposits

335,395,992 313,584,014 289,856,179





Borrowed funds

45,000,000 32,000,000 28,000,000





Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,049,508 3,584,163 2,729,801





Total Liabilities

440,577,300 402,400,492 387,433,045





Stockholders' equity

43,849,269 43,127,102 42,000,967





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 484,426,569 $ 445,527,594 $ 429,434,012



























Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022

2023 2022















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 6,354,262 $ 5,713,346 $ 4,456,152

$ 17,455,735 $ 12,480,325 Total interest expense

2,610,737 2,260,069 509,035

6,632,701 1,124,663 Net interest income

3,743,525 3,453,277 3,947,117

10,823,034 11,355,662 Provision for loan losses

90,000 90,000 -

270,000 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,653,525 3,363,277 3,947,117

10,553,034 11,355,662















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

184,111 177,656 201,818

549,989 542,615 Interchange fees

199,248 200,186 201,646

591,772 590,520 Loan servicing fees

102,753 - 98,371

306,526 291,297 Net gain on sale of loans

115,722 79,680 114,804

261,195 547,282 Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

- - -

- - Brokerage fees

44,957 43,798 51,158

155,240 162,324 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

74,217 73,360 74,604

221,226 222,722 Other income

37,652 376,994 80,456

384,883 248,521 Total non-interest income

758,660 951,674 822,857

2,470,832 2,605,281















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,604,968 1,680,705 1,510,552

4,972,918 4,254,907 Occupancy

330,735 369,466 372,801

1,041,135 984,095 Data processing

397,132 394,044 371,686

1,185,772 1,089,502 Deposit insurance premiums

46,000 56,000 28,500

151,500 87,500 Professional fees

173,208 143,224 117,130

427,468 340,626 Advertising and marketing fees

13,909 76,513 83,237

182,139 179,008 Correspondent bank charges

35,395 35,342 32,669

109,468 89,721 Other expense

386,385 292,984 307,363

923,389 918,003 Total non-interest expense

2,987,732 3,048,278 2,823,938

8,993,789 7,943,362















Income before income taxes

1,424,453 1,266,673 1,946,036

4,030,077 6,017,581 Income tax expense

193,172 149,993 323,085

511,659 1,017,989 Net income

$ 1,231,281 $ 1,116,680 $ 1,622,951

$ 3,518,418 $ 4,999,592



















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022

2023 2022















Average shares outstanding - basic

2,402,070 2,402,070 2,399,770

2,401,809 2,399,178 Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,402,094 2,402,070 2,399,914

2,401,846 2,399,553 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.68

$ 1.46 $ 2.08 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.68

$ 1.46 $ 2.08 Net interest margin

3.21 % 3.09 % 3.88 %

3.22 % 3.77 % Return on average assets

1.02 % 0.96 % 1.53 %

1.01 % 1.58 % Return on average equity

11.16 % 10.16 % 15.09 %

10.72 % 14.94 % Efficiency ratio

66.36 % 69.20 % 59.20 %

67.65 % 56.90 %















Allowance for loan losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 4,508,446 $ 4,421,505 $ 3,982,194

$ 3,996,619 $ 3,998,392 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

21,457 6,009 -

27,466 - Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - -

- - Consumer

73,324 20,811 21,604

130,265 79,111 Gross charge-offs

94,781 26,820 21,604

157,731 79,111 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

586 - 661

586 2,590 Commercial real estate

- - 108

- 439 Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

600 2,207 40,000

3,730 49,725 Consumer

24,780 21,554 23,007

66,427 52,331 Gross recoveries

25,966 23,761 63,776

70,743 105,085 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

68,815 3,059 (42,172)

86,988 (25,974) CECL adjustment

- - -

350,000

Provision for loan losses

90,000 90,000 -

270,000 - Balance, end of period

$ 4,529,631 $ 4,508,446 $ 4,024,366

$ 4,529,631 $ 4,024,366















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.08 % 0.00 % -0.06 %

0.03 % -0.01 %



















As of









September 30, June 30, September 30,





Non-performing assets

2023 2023 2022





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 3,667,841 $ 6,302,505 $ 2,683,491





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt restructured

524,970 525,020 525,383





Total non-performing loans

4,192,811 6,827,525 3,208,874





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 4,192,811 $ 6,827,525 $ 3,208,874





















Non-performing assets to total assets

0.87 % 1.44 % 0.75 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.15 % 1.94 % 1.04 %





Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 108.03 % 66.03 % 125.41 %





Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.24 % 1.28 % 1.30 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

9.05 % 9.29 % 9.78 %





Book value per share

$ 18.08 $ 18.21 $ 17.43





Common shares outstanding

2,425,670 2,425,670 2,410,270





















(1) Ratios for three and nine-month periods are annualized











(2) All share data has been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split on July 14, 2023.











SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.