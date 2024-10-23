NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Oct 23, 2024, 16:17 ET

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1.0 million ($0.43 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $1.2 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.  The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 0.79% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 8.46% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.02% and an annualized ROE of 11.16% for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. 

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $3.3 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.  The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 0.87% and an annualized ROE of 9.49% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.01% and an annualized ROE of 10.72% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. 

For both the current quarter and nine months ended in 2024 as compared to the same periods in 2023, additional provision for credit loss expense contributed to the decrease of net income and was the result of increasing specific reserves on existing loans.  An increase in other income during both periods in 2024 as compared to the same periods in 2023 helped to offset the increased expense.

Total assets increased $21.2 million, or 5.7% on an annualized basis, to $519.9 million at September 30, 2024 compared to total assets of $498.7 million at December 31, 2023.  Total loans increased $13.6 million, or 4.9% on an annualized basis, to $384.3 million at September 30, 2024 compared to total loans of $370.7 million at December 31, 2023.  Total deposits increased $18.7 million, or 6.2% on an annualized basis, to $419.8 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $401.1 million at December 31, 2023.    

Shareholders' equity increased $2.8 million to $49.2 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $46.4 million at December 31, 2023.  The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.93 to $20.46 per common share as of September 30, 2024, compared to $19.53 the previous quarter end.  The number of outstanding common shares was 2,403,696 as of September 30, 2024. 

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

















September 30,

December 31,

September 30,






Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023









(Audited)







Assets










Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$          6,541,441

$           4,304,296

$            4,452,087






Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

5,501,247

1,166,180

1,170,142






Total cash and cash equivalents

12,042,688

5,470,476

5,622,229






Interest-earning time deposits

4,520,000

4,320,000

4,324,000






Securities available for sale

75,040,367

76,228,755

72,562,496






Securities held to maturity

12,628,794

12,754,763

12,765,697






Loans held for sale

477,000

-

286,205






Loans, gross

390,627,340

375,992,822

363,830,115






Allowance for loan losses

(6,326,783)

(5,335,305)

(4,529,632)






Loans, net

384,300,557

370,657,517

359,300,483






Accrued interest receivable

2,485,615

2,354,636

2,238,906






Premises and equipment

7,930,946

7,366,169

7,075,694






FHLB Stock

2,835,000

2,227,500

2,182,500






Investment in limited partnerships

703,334

928,334

1,003,334






Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,075,427

11,751,653

11,675,890






Other assets

4,811,913

4,624,206

5,389,135






Total Assets

$      519,851,641

$      498,684,009

$        484,426,569


















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Non-interest bearing deposits

$        48,860,067

$         54,764,981

$          56,131,800






Interest bearing deposits

370,951,769

346,307,200

335,395,992






Borrowed funds

45,500,000

47,250,000

45,000,000






Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,355,964

3,941,438

4,049,508






Total Liabilities

470,667,800

452,263,619

440,577,300






Stockholders' equity

49,183,841

46,420,390

43,849,269






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$      519,851,641

$      498,684,009

$        484,426,569
































 Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



Income Statement (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net interest income










Total interest income

$          7,178,589

$           7,082,107

$            6,354,262

$        20,990,629

$       17,455,735



Total interest expense

3,369,314

3,318,155

2,610,737

9,792,811

6,632,701



Net interest income

3,809,275

3,763,952

3,743,525

11,197,818

10,823,034



Provision for credit loss expense










Loans

495,000

100,000

90,000

1,095,000

270,000



Off-balance sheet credit exposures

(45,000)

(25,000)

-

(70,000)

-



Total provision for credit loss expense

450,000

75,000

90,000

1,025,000

270,000



Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,359,275

3,688,952

3,653,525

10,172,818

10,553,034















Non-interest income










Service charges on deposit accounts

174,619

175,044

184,111

528,332

549,989



Interchange fees

208,053

208,124

199,248

616,195

591,772



Loan servicing fees

63,117

98,161

102,753

270,986

306,526



Net gain on sale of loans

137,577

109,679

115,722

283,281

261,195



Brokerage fees

624

988

44,957

2,794

155,240



Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

83,603

83,254

74,217

249,399

221,226



Other income

332,725

539,086

37,652

958,455

384,883



Total non-interest income

1,000,318

1,214,336

758,660

2,909,442

2,470,832















Non-interest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

1,652,277

1,637,218

1,604,968

4,929,765

4,972,918



Occupancy

390,467

363,586

330,735

1,109,104

1,041,135



Data processing

435,356

397,025

397,132

1,271,213

1,185,772



Deposit insurance premiums

75,000

88,000

46,000

237,000

151,500



Professional fees

179,392

171,275

173,208

454,680

427,468



Advertising and marketing fees

85,424

101,095

13,909

274,199

182,139



Correspondent bank charges

36,337

44,094

35,395

120,027

109,468



Other expense

273,585

332,658

386,385

947,739

923,389



Total non-interest expense

3,127,838

3,134,951

2,987,732

9,343,727

8,993,789















Income before income taxes

1,231,755

1,768,337

1,424,453

3,738,533

4,030,077



Income tax expense

214,410

174,809

193,172

405,471

511,659



Net income

$          1,017,345

$           1,593,528

$            1,231,281

$          3,333,062

$          3,518,418

















 Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023















Average shares outstanding - basic

2,387,823

2,401,499

2,402,070

2,398,109

2,401,809



Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,387,823

2,401,499

2,402,094

2,398,109

2,401,846



Basic earnings per share

$                    0.43

$                    0.66

$                      0.51

$                    1.39

$                   1.46



Diluted earnings per share

$                    0.43

$                    0.66

$                      0.51

$                    1.39

$                   1.46



Net interest margin

3.06 %

3.05 %

3.21 %

3.04 %

3.22 %



Return on average assets

0.79 %

1.24 %

1.02 %

0.87 %

1.01 %



Return on average equity

8.46 %

13.80 %

11.16 %

9.49 %

10.72 %



Efficiency ratio

65.03 %

62.97 %

66.36 %

66.23 %

67.65 %















Allowance for loan losses:










Balance, beginning of period

$          5,885,564

$           5,790,301

$            4,508,446

$          5,335,305

$          3,996,619



Charge-offs:










One-to-four family

39,022

-

21,457

39,022

27,466



Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-



Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-



Commercial

-

-

-

-

-



Consumer

52,872

24,953

73,324

147,549

130,265



Gross charge-offs

91,894

24,953

94,781

186,571

157,731



Recoveries:










One-to-four family

1,523

-

586

1,523

586



Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-



Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-



Commercial

-

-

600

-

3,730



Consumer

36,590

20,216

24,781

81,526

66,428



Gross recoveries

38,113

20,216

25,967

83,049

70,744



Net charge-offs (recoveries)

53,781

4,737

68,814

103,522

86,987



CECL adjustment

-

-

-

-

350,000



Provision for loan losses

495,000

100,000

90,000

1,095,000

270,000



Balance, end of period

$          6,326,783

$           5,885,564

$            4,529,632

$          6,326,783

$          4,529,632















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.06 %

0.00 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

















As of








September 30,

June 30,

September 30,






Non-performing assets

2024

2024

2023






Loans:










Non-accrual

$          4,551,701

$           5,222,476

$            3,667,841






Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-






Troubled debt restructured

507,797

524,970

524,970






Total non-performing loans

5,059,498

5,747,446

4,192,811






Real estate owned

-

-

-






Other repossessed assets

-

-

-






Total non-performing assets

$          5,059,498

$           5,747,446

$            4,192,811


















Non-performing assets to total assets

0.97 %

1.12 %

0.87 %






Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.30 %

1.49 %

1.15 %






Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

125.05 %

102.40 %

108.03 %






Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.62 %

1.53 %

1.24 %


















Other financial ratios










Tangible common equity

9.46 %

9.23 %

9.05 %






Book value per share

$                 20.46

$                  19.53

$                    18.08






Common shares outstanding

2,403,696

2,417,283

2,425,670


















(1) Ratios for three and nine-month periods are annualized









(2) All share data has been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split on July 14, 2023








SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

