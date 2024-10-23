NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1.0 million ($0.43 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $1.2 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 0.79% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 8.46% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.02% and an annualized ROE of 11.16% for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $3.3 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 0.87% and an annualized ROE of 9.49% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.01% and an annualized ROE of 10.72% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

For both the current quarter and nine months ended in 2024 as compared to the same periods in 2023, additional provision for credit loss expense contributed to the decrease of net income and was the result of increasing specific reserves on existing loans. An increase in other income during both periods in 2024 as compared to the same periods in 2023 helped to offset the increased expense.

Total assets increased $21.2 million, or 5.7% on an annualized basis, to $519.9 million at September 30, 2024 compared to total assets of $498.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total loans increased $13.6 million, or 4.9% on an annualized basis, to $384.3 million at September 30, 2024 compared to total loans of $370.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $18.7 million, or 6.2% on an annualized basis, to $419.8 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $401.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased $2.8 million to $49.2 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $46.4 million at December 31, 2023. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.93 to $20.46 per common share as of September 30, 2024, compared to $19.53 the previous quarter end. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,403,696 as of September 30, 2024.

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



































September 30, December 31, September 30,













Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023



















(Audited)















Assets





















Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,541,441 $ 4,304,296 $ 4,452,087













Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

5,501,247 1,166,180 1,170,142













Total cash and cash equivalents

12,042,688 5,470,476 5,622,229













Interest-earning time deposits

4,520,000 4,320,000 4,324,000













Securities available for sale

75,040,367 76,228,755 72,562,496













Securities held to maturity

12,628,794 12,754,763 12,765,697













Loans held for sale

477,000 - 286,205













Loans, gross

390,627,340 375,992,822 363,830,115













Allowance for loan losses

(6,326,783) (5,335,305) (4,529,632)













Loans, net

384,300,557 370,657,517 359,300,483













Accrued interest receivable

2,485,615 2,354,636 2,238,906













Premises and equipment

7,930,946 7,366,169 7,075,694













FHLB Stock

2,835,000 2,227,500 2,182,500













Investment in limited partnerships

703,334 928,334 1,003,334













Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,075,427 11,751,653 11,675,890













Other assets

4,811,913 4,624,206 5,389,135













Total Assets

$ 519,851,641 $ 498,684,009 $ 484,426,569





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 48,860,067 $ 54,764,981 $ 56,131,800













Interest bearing deposits

370,951,769 346,307,200 335,395,992













Borrowed funds

45,500,000 47,250,000 45,000,000













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,355,964 3,941,438 4,049,508













Total Liabilities

470,667,800 452,263,619 440,577,300













Stockholders' equity

49,183,841 46,420,390 43,849,269













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 519,851,641 $ 498,684,009 $ 484,426,569

































































Three months ended

Nine months ended











September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30,







Income Statement (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023

2024 2023































Net interest income





















Total interest income

$ 7,178,589 $ 7,082,107 $ 6,354,262

$ 20,990,629 $ 17,455,735







Total interest expense

3,369,314 3,318,155 2,610,737

9,792,811 6,632,701







Net interest income

3,809,275 3,763,952 3,743,525

11,197,818 10,823,034







Provision for credit loss expense





















Loans

495,000 100,000 90,000

1,095,000 270,000







Off-balance sheet credit exposures

(45,000) (25,000) -

(70,000) -







Total provision for credit loss expense

450,000 75,000 90,000

1,025,000 270,000







Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,359,275 3,688,952 3,653,525

10,172,818 10,553,034































Non-interest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts

174,619 175,044 184,111

528,332 549,989







Interchange fees

208,053 208,124 199,248

616,195 591,772







Loan servicing fees

63,117 98,161 102,753

270,986 306,526







Net gain on sale of loans

137,577 109,679 115,722

283,281 261,195







Brokerage fees

624 988 44,957

2,794 155,240







Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

83,603 83,254 74,217

249,399 221,226







Other income

332,725 539,086 37,652

958,455 384,883







Total non-interest income

1,000,318 1,214,336 758,660

2,909,442 2,470,832































Non-interest expense





















Salaries and employee benefits

1,652,277 1,637,218 1,604,968

4,929,765 4,972,918







Occupancy

390,467 363,586 330,735

1,109,104 1,041,135







Data processing

435,356 397,025 397,132

1,271,213 1,185,772







Deposit insurance premiums

75,000 88,000 46,000

237,000 151,500







Professional fees

179,392 171,275 173,208

454,680 427,468







Advertising and marketing fees

85,424 101,095 13,909

274,199 182,139







Correspondent bank charges

36,337 44,094 35,395

120,027 109,468







Other expense

273,585 332,658 386,385

947,739 923,389







Total non-interest expense

3,127,838 3,134,951 2,987,732

9,343,727 8,993,789































Income before income taxes

1,231,755 1,768,337 1,424,453

3,738,533 4,030,077







Income tax expense

214,410 174,809 193,172

405,471 511,659







Net income

$ 1,017,345 $ 1,593,528 $ 1,231,281

$ 3,333,062 $ 3,518,418



































Three months ended

Nine months ended











September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30,







Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023

2024 2023































Average shares outstanding - basic

2,387,823 2,401,499 2,402,070

2,398,109 2,401,809







Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,387,823 2,401,499 2,402,094

2,398,109 2,401,846







Basic earnings per share

$ 0.43 $ 0.66 $ 0.51

$ 1.39 $ 1.46







Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.43 $ 0.66 $ 0.51

$ 1.39 $ 1.46







Net interest margin

3.06 % 3.05 % 3.21 %

3.04 % 3.22 %







Return on average assets

0.79 % 1.24 % 1.02 %

0.87 % 1.01 %







Return on average equity

8.46 % 13.80 % 11.16 %

9.49 % 10.72 %







Efficiency ratio

65.03 % 62.97 % 66.36 %

66.23 % 67.65 %































Allowance for loan losses:





















Balance, beginning of period

$ 5,885,564 $ 5,790,301 $ 4,508,446

$ 5,335,305 $ 3,996,619







Charge-offs:





















One-to-four family

39,022 - 21,457

39,022 27,466







Commercial real estate

- - -

- -







Land/land development

- - -

- -







Commercial

- - -

- -







Consumer

52,872 24,953 73,324

147,549 130,265







Gross charge-offs

91,894 24,953 94,781

186,571 157,731







Recoveries:





















One-to-four family

1,523 - 586

1,523 586







Commercial real estate

- - -

- -







Land/land development

- - -

- -







Commercial

- - 600

- 3,730







Consumer

36,590 20,216 24,781

81,526 66,428







Gross recoveries

38,113 20,216 25,967

83,049 70,744







Net charge-offs (recoveries)

53,781 4,737 68,814

103,522 86,987







CECL adjustment

- - -

- 350,000







Provision for loan losses

495,000 100,000 90,000

1,095,000 270,000







Balance, end of period

$ 6,326,783 $ 5,885,564 $ 4,529,632

$ 6,326,783 $ 4,529,632































Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.06 % 0.00 % 0.08 %

0.04 % 0.03 %



































As of

















September 30, June 30, September 30,













Non-performing assets

2024 2024 2023













Loans:





















Non-accrual

$ 4,551,701 $ 5,222,476 $ 3,667,841













Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -













Troubled debt restructured

507,797 524,970 524,970













Total non-performing loans

5,059,498 5,747,446 4,192,811













Real estate owned

- - -













Other repossessed assets

- - -













Total non-performing assets

$ 5,059,498 $ 5,747,446 $ 4,192,811





































Non-performing assets to total assets

0.97 % 1.12 % 0.87 %













Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.30 % 1.49 % 1.15 %













Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

125.05 % 102.40 % 108.03 %













Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.62 % 1.53 % 1.24 %





































Other financial ratios





















Tangible common equity

9.46 % 9.23 % 9.05 %













Book value per share

$ 20.46 $ 19.53 $ 18.08













Common shares outstanding

2,403,696 2,417,283 2,425,670





































(1) Ratios for three and nine-month periods are annualized



















(2) All share data has been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split on July 14, 2023



















