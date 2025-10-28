NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Oct 28, 2025

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,793,000 ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to earnings from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $1,017,000 ($0.43 per diluted common share).  The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.29% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.95% compared to an ROA of 0.79% and an ROE of 8.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income increased $934,000 in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.  Total non-interest income was $660,000 in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $1,000,000 the same period in 2024.  Total non-interest expense was $3,282,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to $3,128,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $4,492,000, or $1.89 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3,333,000, or $1.39 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.  The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.10% and an annualized ROE of 12.02% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.87% and an annualized ROE of 9.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.  Provision for credit loss expense was $785,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $1,025,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. 

Total assets increased $36.7 million, or 9.4% on an annualized basis, to $559.1 million at September 30, 2025 compared to total assets of $522.3 million at December 31, 2024.  Total net loans increased $35.1 million, or 12% on an annualized basis, to $425.7 million at September 30, 2025 compared to total net loans of $390.6 million at December 31, 2024.  Total deposits increased $25.8 million, or 8.1% on an annualized basis, to $454.9 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024.   

Shareholders' equity increased $4.9 million to $53.2 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024.  The book value of NIDB stock increased $1.34 to $22.37 per common share as of September 30, 2025 compared to $21.03 at June 30, 2025.  The number of outstanding common shares was 2,376,066 as of September 30, 2025. 

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS











September 30,

December 31,

September 30,




Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024







(Audited)





Assets








Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents


$           6,289,092

$           3,754,395

$           6,541,441




Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents


1,266,982

6,452,143

5,501,247




Total cash and cash equivalents


7,556,074

10,206,538

12,042,688




Interest-earning time deposits


2,205,000

4,275,000

4,520,000




Securities available for sale


80,585,539

74,789,791

75,040,367




Securities held to maturity


11,555,659

11,602,482

12,628,794




Loans held for sale


-

71,200

477,000




Loans, gross


432,292,953

397,334,479

390,627,340




Allowance for credit losses


(6,608,476)

(6,771,171)

(6,326,783)




Loans, net


425,684,477

390,563,308

384,300,557




Accrued interest receivable


2,362,834

2,237,407

2,485,615




Premises and equipment


8,643,854

7,907,303

7,930,946




FHLB Stock


2,835,000

2,835,000

2,835,000




Cash surrender value of life insurance


12,415,489

12,159,543

12,075,427




Other assets


5,222,345

5,676,203

4,811,913




Total Assets


$       559,066,271

$       522,323,775

$       519,851,641












Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Non-interest bearing deposits


$         51,808,470

$         48,168,488

$         48,860,067




Interest bearing deposits


403,117,646

380,771,626

370,951,769




Borrowed funds


46,500,000

41,000,000

45,500,000




Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


4,488,383

4,106,965

5,355,964




Total Liabilities


505,914,499

474,047,079

470,667,800




Stockholders' equity


53,151,772

48,276,696

49,183,841




Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$       559,066,271

$       522,323,775

$       519,851,641






















 Three months ended 


Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,


September 30,

September 30,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024


2025

2024









Net interest income








Total interest income


$           8,055,361

$           7,730,639

$           7,178,589


$         23,011,167

$         20,990,629

Total interest expense


3,311,854

3,267,904

3,369,314


9,667,407

9,792,811

Net interest income


4,743,507

4,462,735

3,809,275


13,343,760

11,197,818

Provision for credit loss expense








Loans


-

189,000

495,000


809,017

1,095,000

Off-balance sheet credit exposures


(35,000)

11,000

(45,000)


(24,000)

(70,000)

Total provision for credit loss expense


(35,000)

200,000

450,000


785,017

1,025,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,778,507

4,262,735

3,359,275


12,558,743

10,172,818









Non-interest income








Service charges on deposit accounts


177,533

163,581

174,619


498,752

528,332

Interchange fees


200,695

199,831

208,053


590,434

616,195

Loan servicing fees


83,947

84,352

63,117


284,345

270,986

Net gain on sale of loans


139,754

105,083

137,577


292,869

283,281

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


87,080

85,181

83,603


255,945

249,399

Net loss on sales of available-for-sale securities


(119,062)

-

-


(119,062)

-

Other income


89,595

69,926

333,349


275,789

961,249

Total non-interest income


659,542

707,954

1,000,318


2,079,072

2,909,442









Non-interest expense








Salaries and employee benefits


1,747,045

1,710,384

1,652,277


5,103,733

4,929,765

Occupancy


439,253

413,228

390,467


1,284,671

1,109,104

Data processing


385,504

247,019

435,356


1,011,648

1,271,213

Deposit insurance premiums


75,000

77,500

75,000


235,000

237,000

Professional fees


225,147

163,484

179,392


523,125

454,680

Advertising and marketing fees


94,741

86,020

85,424


266,809

274,199

Correspondent bank charges


29,436

28,541

36,337


80,592

120,027

Other expense


285,664

292,324

273,585


840,132

947,739

Total non-interest expense


3,281,790

3,018,500

3,127,838


9,345,710

9,343,727









Income before income taxes


2,156,259

1,952,189

1,231,755


5,292,105

3,738,533

Income tax expense


363,699

311,483

214,410


799,878

405,471

Net income


$           1,792,560

$           1,640,706

$           1,017,345


$           4,492,227

$           3,333,062











 Three months ended 


Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,


September 30,

September 30,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024


2025

2024









Average shares outstanding - basic


2,369,920

2,380,896

2,387,823


2,376,826

2,398,109

Average shares outstanding - diluted


2,369,920

2,380,896

2,387,823


2,376,826

2,398,109

Basic earnings per share


$                      0.76

$                      0.69

$                      0.43


$                      1.89

$                      1.39

Diluted earnings per share


$                      0.76

$                      0.69

$                      0.43


$                      1.89

$                      1.39

Net interest margin (1)


3.53 %

3.35 %

3.06 %


3.37 %

3.04 %

Return on average assets (1)


1.29 %

1.19 %

0.79 %


1.10 %

0.87 %

Return on average equity (1)


13.95 %

13.27 %

8.46 %


12.02 %

9.49 %

Efficiency ratio


60.74 %

58.38 %

65.03 %


60.60 %

66.23 %









Allowance for credit losses:








Balance, beginning of period


$           6,595,962

$           6,381,216

$           5,885,564


$           6,771,171

$           5,335,305

Charge-offs:








One-to-four family


-

-

39,022


-

39,022

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial  


-

-

-


959,749

-

Consumer


21,485

34,696

52,872


140,319

147,549

Gross charge-offs


21,485

34,696

91,894


1,100,068

186,571

Recoveries:








One-to-four family


-

-

1,523


3,247

1,523

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial  


1,705

-

-


1,705

-

Consumer


32,294

60,442

36,590


123,404

81,526

Gross recoveries


33,999

60,442

38,113


128,356

83,049

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


(12,514)

(25,746)

53,781


971,712

103,522

Provision for credit losses


-

189,000

495,000


809,017

1,095,000

Balance, end of period


$           6,608,476

$           6,595,962

$           6,326,783


$           6,608,476

$           6,326,783









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

-0.01 %

-0.02 %

0.06 %


0.46 %

0.04 %











As of






September 30,

June 30,

September 30,




Non-performing assets


2025

2025

2024




Loans:








Non-accrual


$           5,082,212

$           6,230,450

$           4,551,701




Past 90 days or more and still accruing


-

-

-




Troubled debt modification


2,529,489

2,551,651

507,797




Total non-performing loans


7,611,701

8,782,101

5,059,498




Real estate owned


-

-

-




Other repossessed assets


-

-

-




Total non-performing assets


$           7,611,701

$           8,782,101

$           5,059,498












Non-performing assets to total assets


1.36 %

1.58 %

0.97 %




Non-performing loans to gross loans


1.76 %

2.05 %

1.30 %




Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

86.82 %

75.11 %

125.05 %




Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.53 %

1.54 %

1.62 %












Other financial ratios








Tangible common equity


9.51 %

9.05 %

9.46 %




Book value per share


$                    22.37

$                    21.03

$                    20.46




Common shares outstanding


2,376,066

2,396,896

2,403,696





(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

