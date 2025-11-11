Northeast Indiana Emerges as Nexus of America's Defense Industry

4th Annual Defense Summit Highlights Region's Growing National Leadership

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As national defense leaders, policymakers, and industry executives convene in Fort Wayne for the 4th Annual Defense Summit, Northeast Indiana is reaffirming its role as one of the center of innovation and production in America's defense ecosystem.

The Summit brings together officials as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, U.S. Senator Jim Banks, and senior executives from top defense firms, underscoring the region's significance in securing the nation's future.

"Northeast Indiana has built a unique combination of talent, infrastructure, and collaboration that continues to set the standard for the defense industry," said Stephane Frijia, President & CEO of NEI. "From our engineers and manufacturers to our educational institutions and logistics assets, this region doesn't just contribute to national defense—it powers it."

Home to major defense and aerospace employers including L3Harris, BAE Systems, Raytheon, and Ultra Electronics, Northeast Indiana companies are at the forefront of designing and producing the advanced technologies that keep America safe—ranging from encrypted radios and tactical vehicles to advanced sensors, command and control systems, and components for space and missile defense.

Since 2020, businesses in the region have been awarded nearly $2.5 billion in Department of Defense contracts, reflecting the federal government's growing confidence in the region's ability to deliver critical capabilities faster and more efficiently than anywhere else in the country.

With more than 95,000 skilled manufacturing workers and 4,500 engineers, Northeast Indiana delivers high-quality innovation at lower cost to taxpayers. The region also benefits from proximity to six of the nation's top 15 engineering schools—within 225 miles—and graduates more than 10,000 students annually through the Northeast Indiana Colleges and Universities Network, ensuring a robust pipeline of defense and aerospace talent.

The Fort Wayne International Airport, featuring a 12,000-foot runway and ongoing multimillion-dollar modernization, further enhances the region's logistical advantages. As a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ #182), the airport and surrounding infrastructure support both commercial and cargo operations for the defense sector, connecting directly to engineering and production hubs across Detroit, Chicago, and Indianapolis.

The Defense Summit serves as both a celebration and a call to action—demonstrating how collaboration between local, state, and federal leaders, defense contractors, and research institutions continues to drive American security and innovation forward.

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership (NEI)