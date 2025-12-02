PF Scales Names Tom Kerr as First General Manager for U.S. Operations

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PF Scales, the U.S. subsidiary of German weighing technology leader PFREUNDT GmbH, announced the appointment of Tom Kerr as its first General Manager. This move marks a significant expansion of PFREUNDT's into the North American market — beginning in Fort Wayne Indiana and reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge weighing solutions across extraction, recycling, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

Tom is a leader with decades of experience in construction aggregates and heavy equipment. His leadership will be instrumental in establishing PF Scales as a trusted provider of mobile, digital weighing systems tailored to U.S. industry demands.

"Northeast Indiana has developed the talent, infrastructure, and collaboration that continues to set us apart, and set the standard, across industries and sectors," said Stephane Frijia, President & CEO of NEI. "Our region will help provide PF Scales with access to talent, resources, and partnerships to help expedite their entry and growth in the U.S. market.

The greater Fort Wayne area has been recognized as one of the 25 fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States. Industries driving this growth include tech, manufacturing, healthcare, and professional services. A favorable cost of living, strong job market, have made the Fort Wayne metro area a hub for professionals around the country.

PF Scales will offer PFREUNDT's full suite of customizable weighing systems, designed to integrate seamlessly into diverse operational environments. From smart farming to heavy-duty industrial applications, PF Scales aims to empower U.S. enterprises with real-time data access, durable hardware, and scalable solutions.

