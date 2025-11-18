Northeastern Illinois University Announces a 19.6% Increase in Full-Time Transfer Students.

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) is reporting enrollment momentum this fall, highlighted by a 19.6% increase in full-time transfer students. Overall student headcount rose to 5,834, representing a 2.3% increase from last year. NEIU's updated enrollment announcement follows the release of the Illinois Board of Higher Education's (IBHE) First Look – Fall Enrollment 2025–26 publication. The newly released statewide data confirms NEIU's success in attracting full-time transfer students, and underscores the University's growing reputation for offering high-quality, affordable education tailored to today's learners—students who balance ambition with real-life responsibilities and pursue their goals with purpose and determination.

NEIU serves one of the most culturally and economically diverse student bodies in Illinois. "Our increase in full-time transfer students speaks directly to NEIU's mission," said Dr. Katrina E. Bell-Jordan, President of Northeastern Illinois University. "Students are choosing NEIU because they see an affordable and supportive path to completing their degrees and launching meaningful careers."

Northeastern credits this enrollment growth to the dedicated efforts of its Recruitment, Admissions, Enrollment, Marketing, and Academic Affairs teams. Their close collaboration with NEIU faculty and University partners played a pivotal role in shaping the Fall 2025 entering class. This fall, the University is continuing to emphasize that NEIU is an outstanding destination for students who want to continue their education and prepare for meaningful professional careers.

About Northeastern Illinois University

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure, and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on Chicago's Northwest Side. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University also maintains additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County.

