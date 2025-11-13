Northeastern Illinois University Presents "What Learning Matters? Generative Tensions and Transformative Inquiry through Arts Integration"

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) will host its annual Jean Burke Carlson and Diane Berger Ehrlich Memorial Lecture on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the NEIU Auditorium (E-106). The lecture, titled "What Learning Matters? Generative Tensions and Transformative Inquiry through Arts Integration," is presented by the Daniel L. Goodwin College of Education.

Northeastern Illinois University Main Campus

"Arts integration represents one of the most powerful approaches to transformative education we're seeing in Chicago today. When professional artists collaborate with classroom teachers through models like CAPE's, they fundamentally reimagine what's possible in the classroom by breaking down traditional boundaries and connecting academic content to students' real-world experiences."— Dr. Tom Philion, Dean, Daniel L. Goodwin College of Education, Northeastern Illinois University.

The event is free and open to the public, NEIU students, and employees. A pre-lecture reception will begin at 5:00 p.m. in Student Union 103 Golden Eagles (food and beverages will be served). The 6:00 p.m. lecture will be followed by a question-and-answer session, and a post-lecture reception will close the evening.

Speakers from the Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education (CAPE) will share insights from their research-based work on arts integration, demonstrating how strategic partnerships between classroom teachers and professional artists enhance student achievement and foster inquiry-based learning that connects academic content to real-world applications.

Presenters include CAPE Associate Directors Mark Diaz and Dr. Teju Adesida; classroom practitioners Dr. Louanne Smolin and Dr. Erin Preston; and collaborators Luz Santellano (5th Grade Science Teacher) and Niema Qureshi (Teaching Artist).

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN:

Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

5:00 p.m. - Pre-lecture Reception (Student Union 103 Golden Eagles)

6:00 p.m. - Lecture and Q&A

WHERE:

Northeastern Illinois University

Main Campus, NEIU Auditorium (E-106)

5500 North St. Louis Avenue

Chicago, Illinois 60625

PARKING:

Complimentary parking is available on Levels 4 and 5 of the Main Campus Parking Facility. For event-related questions or accessibility needs, please contact Cindy Jones at [email protected].

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure, and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on Chicago's Northwest Side. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University also maintains additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County.

SOURCE Northeastern Illinois University