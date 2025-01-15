Northeastern School District Bolsters School Safety with ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection

Pennsylvania District Deploys AI-Powered Security Technology for Enhanced Emergency Response

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that the Northeastern School District (NESD) in York County, Pennsylvania has adopted ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational analysis solution. This proactive step will help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats. The cutting-edge security system identifies firearms in real-time and delivers actionable intelligence to first responders.

Gun-related violence continues to be a pressing issue in the United States. Data from the ZeroEyes Gun Violence Research Center shows that 35.9% of shootings analyzed in Pennsylvania occurred on K-12 school campuses. NESD's existing security measures include two full-time school resource officers and extensive security cameras. Additionally, the district is transitioning to electronic key card access for all doors, replacing traditional hard keys, and is reviewing remote lockdown capabilities and mass internal notification systems. ZeroEyes' technology will serve as a key additional layer of security to enhance these efforts.

"A colleague introduced us to ZeroEyes, and we were immediately impressed by the potential of their AI gun detection technology," said Dr. Jason Bottiglieri, Superintendent of NESD. "When we learned about the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant, which focuses on enhancing school safety in Central Pennsylvania, we saw an opportunity to bring this critical solution to our district."

NESD is a midsized, suburban public school district located in the South Central region of Pennsylvania. NESD comprises eight buildings, including four elementary schools, two intermediate schools, one middle school, and one high school. The district serves over 4,000 students and employs approximately 300 teachers and 500-600 staff members.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school security as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"It's inspiring to see schools like NESD take decisive action to enhance campus security," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are thrilled to support their mission to protect students, faculty, and staff. Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to help mitigate potential tragedies and save lives."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

