Northern Cardinal Lands In Your Local Post Office

News provided by

U.S. Postal Service

07 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

Stamped Envelope Flies In Sunday

BIRD CITY, Kan., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday the Postal Service will issue the Northern Cardinal stamped envelope in Bird City, KS. This stamped envelope is designed for convenient, pre-paid correspondence by customers.

This highly realistic stamp art is based on photographs and features an illustration of a northern cardinal perching on an evergreen branch.

The northern cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) is one of the most popular songbirds native to North America. Seven states have chosen it as their state bird—more than any other species. Male cardinals are immediately recognizable by their crimson-colored feathers and black facial markings while the females are a plainer gray brown with a dusting of red.

Cardinals are favorite images celebrating Christmas and the New Year and are the mascots of numerous professional, high school, and college athletic teams.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamped envelope using an illustration created by Kandis Vermeer Phillips.

The Northern Cardinal stamped envelope is being issued as a Forever® stamped envelope. Its postage will always be equal to the value of the stamped envelope rate in effect at the time of use, even if the rate changes after purchase.

Postal Products
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

