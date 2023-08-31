Northern Illinois Food Bank Announces Hunger Action Month Initiatives

Special volunteer shifts for National Day of Service on September 11th

GENEVA, Ill., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Northern Illinois Food Bank, the leading hunger relief organization in Northern Illinois and member of the Feeding America Network, will recognize Hunger Action Month with several initiatives to educate the public about the issue of hunger and ways to get involved.

The Food Bank's month-long campaign will include a National Day of Service with special volunteer shifts, Go Orange Day, matching gift challenge, poverty simulation event, and dedicated Hunger Action Month webpage with ways the community can get involved.

Northern Illinois Food Bank's mission is to provide nutritious food and resources for neighbors so they can thrive. Today, the Food Bank works with a network of more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs to serve 490,000 neighbors every month and 80 million meals a year.

"The need for food assistance is up 30 percent from last year and 70 percent pre-pandemic," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank. "Hunger Action Month is a great way for the community to get involved and join us in the fight against hunger."

Hunger Action Events:

National Day of Service - September 11 and throughout the month, Northern Illinois Food Bank will be holding special volunteer shifts at all four centers. Sign-up here.

Go Orange Day and Share on Social! September 15, Northern Illinois Food Bank, along with 200 food banks across the country, is calling on the community to "Go Orange" -- wear orange and share on social media using #HungerActionMonth #NeighborsEmpowered, #GoOrange.

Poverty Simulation - September 25, the Food Bank will host a Poverty Simulation. The event is an experiential learning opportunity that teaches participants about the challenges people living in poverty face. Sign up here.

"Triple It Up" Matching Challenge - September, volunteers can "Triple it Up" and get their gifts double matched by a generous volunteer and donor! Every $1 donated will help provide $24 worth of groceries!

"30 Ways in 30 Days" Printable Calendar – Share September: "30 Ways in 30 Days" with friends and find creative ways to take action!

Purchase Hunger Action Month merchandise here.

For more information, visit: https://solvehungertoday.org/action.

For 40 years, Northern Illinois Food Bank has been dedicated to solving hunger. A proud member of Feeding America, we serve neighbors in 13 counties with dignity, equity and convenience.

SOURCE Northern Illinois Food Bank