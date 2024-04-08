Northern Jet Announces Promotions and New Appointments in Flight Operations and Pilot Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet, a leading private jet charter company, is pleased to announce significant promotions and new appointments within its Flight Operations and Pilot Leadership team. These changes mark a strategic move to strengthen operational efficiency and enhance leadership capabilities within the company following its merger with SpeedBird in May 2023.

Jeff Gauger Promoted to Vice President of Operations:

Jeff Gauger, with an illustrious 18-year tenure at Northern Jet, has been promoted from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations over the combined company. Jeff's multifaceted experience and profound expertise have played a pivotal role in Northern Jet's success. His leadership will drive operational excellence and further propel the company's growth trajectory.

Greg Mangione Promoted to Director of Operations:

Greg Mangione, renowned for his exceptional leadership qualities, has been appointed the combined company's Director of Operations. With a background as Chief Pilot at Northern Jet, Greg brings a wealth of experience in leading teams with fairness and decisiveness. Under his stewardship, Northern Jet's operations are poised to function seamlessly like a well-oiled machine.

Shawn Peterson Promoted to Vice President of Maintenance:

Shawn Peterson, previously Director of Maintenance for Northern Jet Management, has been promoted to Vice President of Maintenance over the combined company. Shawn's dedication has been instrumental in building a proficient team of mechanics and analysts, ensuring optimal efficiency and safety standards at Northern Jet.

Derek Craig Promoted to Director of Maintenance:

Derek Craig, previously serving as the Director of Maintenance at SpeedBird, now takes on the role of Director of Maintenance over the combined company. Derek's proactive approach and meticulous attention to detail ensure that maintenance tasks are carried out meticulously, fostering a culture of safety and reliability.

Peter Redder Promoted to Chief Pilot for Northern Jet Part 135 Certificate:

Peter Redder, a seasoned pilot with five years of experience at Northern Jet Management as Assistant Chief Pilot, has accepted the prestigious role of Chief Pilot for the Northern Jet Part 135 Certificate. Peter is typed in Northern Jet's Learjet and Hawker fleets and is also a ground instructor for Northern Jet. Peter's proficiency and dedication to excellence make him an invaluable addition to the company's leadership in flight operations.

These promotions underscore Northern Jet's commitment to nurturing talent from within while integrating expertise from acquired entities. With a fleet of 40 aircraft and expanding jet card and fractional programs, Northern Jet remains at the forefront of the private jet charter industry.

About Northern Jet:

Northern Jet is a premier private jet charter company offering personalized and luxurious travel solutions. With a commitment to excellence and safety, Northern Jet provides unparalleled service to discerning travelers worldwide. Following its merger with SpeedBird in May 2023, Northern Jet continues to expand its offerings and solidify its position as an industry leader.

