ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet has announced the availability of helicopter service across Florida, enhancing its portfolio of high-end travel solutions with efficient, point-to-point access throughout the state. With a dedicated fleet of three aircraft—the AS350, EC130, and EC120—Northern Jet is offering clients a faster, more flexible way to move between key destinations.

Northern Jet Enhances Florida Operations with On-Demand Helicopter Fleet

The fleet's versatility supports a variety of travel needs—ranging from executive transfers and private terminal access to resort arrivals, major event transportation, and waterfront landings. Whether traveling for business or leisure, clients benefit from a streamlined, high-end alternative to Florida's often congested roadways. Each aircraft offers a distinct blend of performance and comfort:

EC130 – A premier single-engine helicopter with enhanced visibility and advanced noise-reduction features, perfect for both business and leisure travel

– A premier single-engine helicopter with enhanced visibility and advanced noise-reduction features, perfect for both business and leisure travel AS350 – Known for its spacious cabin and smooth ride, ideal for short and mid-range flights

– Known for its spacious cabin and smooth ride, ideal for short and mid-range flights EC120 – A sleek, quiet aircraft designed for efficiency and agility in urban or coastal settings

"Helicopter service allows our clients to bypass road congestion and access Florida's most in-demand locations with ease," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "It's an extension of the experience we deliver every day—personalized, efficient, and designed to move at the pace of the traveler."

Helicopter flights can be booked as standalone services or integrated into jet itineraries through Northern Jet's Orlando and Naples locations. Each trip is supported by experienced pilots and the same safety and service standards that define Northern Jet's operations across its fixed-wing fleet.

With this offering, Northern Jet continues to elevate its commitment to delivering luxury travel solutions that are not only seamless—but strategic. Helicopter access adds flexibility, shortens travel time, and ensures a fully coordinated experience from departure to destination.

For more information or to schedule helicopter service, visit northernjet.com/helicopter-charter.

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected] | (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is an Argus Platinum charter operator providing jet & helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

SOURCE Northern Jet