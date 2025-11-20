Northern Jet Doubles Down on "AI = Authentic Individuals" as Industry Turns to Automation

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As much of the aviation industry leans heavily into artificial intelligence and automated customer interactions, Northern Jet is charting a different course — one grounded in people. Today, the company announced an expansion of its newly formed Owner Services Department, reaffirming its belief that the most valuable form of "AI" is, and always will be, Authentic Individuals.

Northern Jet Chairman Chuck Cox (left) and CEO Chris Bull (right)

At a time when many brands rely on automated replies, AI-driven service bots, and depersonalized processes, Northern Jet is doubling down on what has powered its growth for more than 30 years: real people who genuinely care.

"We're not the biggest. We're not the loudest. And we're certainly not chasing flash or fame," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "What we are known for — and what our clients tell us year after year — is our unwavering commitment to our clients, to our company, and to our culture. That can't be automated."

A Dedicated Human Team Behind Every Trip

To ensure every aircraft owner and member receives personal, private, and authentic service, Northern Jet has built a specialized Owner Services Department—a team solely focused on delivering high-touch, relationship-driven support to our Private Advantage Card Holders, Fractional Owners and Aircraft Owners.

This team serves as a direct human link for all Northern Jet clients—answering calls, solving problems, anticipating needs, and coordinating the details that make Northern Jet's service seamless and memorable.

"Our mission is simple," said Mary Shad. "Know every owner by name. Understand their preferences. Deliver with integrity. And always make time matter. Technology can assist, but it cannot replace that."

By investing in Authentic Individuals — not automation — Northern Jet reinforces a service philosophy shaped over decades:

The best technology enhances service.

The best people define it.

Every Call, Answered by a Human

Northern Jet has adopted a simple but powerful rule:

Every time you call Northern Jet, a real Northern Jet team member answers.

No phone trees.

No AI-generated voice menus.

No "please listen carefully, as our options have changed."

No getting transferred in circles.

Just a trained, empowered Northern Jet professional who knows your name, understands your needs, and respects your time.

"In private aviation, minutes matter," said Bull. "Our clients don't want to push buttons or repeat themselves to a machine. They want a real person who can help immediately. We will never waste their time."

The Northern Jet Difference



Northern Jet's growth has never been built on celebrity endorsements, expensive sponsorships, or high-profile campaigns. Instead, its momentum continues to come from the same place it always has: authentic service, disciplined execution, and a culture of care.

It's why the company maintains one of the highest renewal rates in private aviation.

It's why many clients have trusted Northern Jet for more than 20 years.

And it's why the company believes that in a world rushing toward automation, the most powerful differentiator is still a human being committed to doing what makes the difference.

