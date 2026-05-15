Northern Jet Earns Wyvern Wingman PRO Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to the Highest Standards of Aviation Safety

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet is recognized by Wyvern for achieving the Wyvern Wingman PRO certification. With this accolade, Wyvern acknowledges Northern Jet's performance as an SMS Level 4 operator, the highest level of Safety Management System maturity by Wyvern. These milestones reflect the strength of Northern Jet's safety culture, operational discipline, and ongoing commitment to excellence across all flight operations.

Northern Jet

Northern Jet earned Wyvern Wingman PRO certification through Wyvern's Flight Leader Program. Wingman PRO status represents an elevated level of operational validation and reflects sustained engagement in ongoing third-party safety oversight and performance review.

SMS Level 4 represents a mature stage of Safety Management System implementation in which all required SMS processes are in place and actively monitored. At this level, organizations focus on continuous oversight and ongoing refinement of operational and safety processes, supporting continuous improvement across the operation. Northern Jet's achievement reflects a fully integrated safety framework built to support proactive risk management and operational excellence.

"Safety is embedded in every aspect of how we operate," said Chris Bull, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Jet. "Achieving Wyvern Wingman PRO certification reflects our SMS Level 4 status, the discipline of our team, and the consistency of our safety standards. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to delivering a private aviation experience defined by precision, accountability, and care at every stage of flight."

This recognition reflects more than a single milestone. It highlights the systems, training, and day-to-day discipline that support Northern Jet's safety-first approach across every area of the operation. From leadership to flight crews and operational teams, safety remains a shared responsibility and a core part of the company's culture.

"Wingman PRO designation is the culmination of a lot of work throughout the company," said Tim Reeve, Director of Safety at Northern Jet. "We're honored by this recognition, but we know safety isn't a destination, it's a daily practice. Every milestone reminds us to stay vigilant and keep moving forward, one improvement at a time."

Wyvern Wingman Certification and Wingman PRO status are recognized across the private aviation industry as leading benchmarks for safety performance, SMS maturity, and independent operational validation.

For Northern Jet, these recognitions further reinforce a company-wide commitment to safety, continuous improvement, and disciplined operational excellence. As the company continues serving clients across its Orlando, Naples, and Grand Rapids bases, Northern Jet remains focused on delivering a private aviation experience built on trust, accountability, and care.

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected] | (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is an Argus Platinum and Wyvern Wingman PRO certified charter operator providing jet and helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership, and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

SOURCE Northern Jet