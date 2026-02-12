Northern Jet to Host 2026 Aircraft Preview Featuring the Bombardier Challenger 300 and Citation CJ3+

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet will host an exclusive 2026 Aircraft Preview event series across Florida, inviting private aviation clients to experience two premier aircraft within its fleet: the Bombardier Challenger 300 and the Citation CJ3+. The event is tailored for those considering a jet card upgrade, fractional ownership, or a comprehensive aircraft management solution.

Guests will be welcomed onboard for guided, one-on-one tours led by Northern Jet's team, offering insight into cabin design, range, performance, and mission flexibility. Attendees will also learn how Northern Jet's Private Advantage Jet Card, Fractional Ownership, and Aircraft Management programs are structured to support consistent access, operational reliability, and efficient travel planning.

"The Aircraft Preview offers an opportunity to step onboard and engage directly with our team and aircraft," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "It provides clients with a clear view of how the Challenger 300 and CJ3+ support a high level of comfort, performance, and flexibility, while reflecting the standards we bring to every flight."

The Bombardier Challenger 300 offers a spacious cabin, impressive range, and strong performance for longer missions, while the Citation CJ3+ delivers speed, efficiency, and access to a wide range of airports. Together, the aircraft demonstrate the depth and versatility of Northern Jet's program offerings.

Event Dates and Locations

Naples, FL (APF) | March 2

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

| March 2 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sarasota, FL (SRQ) | March 3

2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

| March 3 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Orlando, FL (ORL) | March 4

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Attendance is limited, and advance registration is recommended. For additional details or to reserve a tour time, visit northernjet.com/aircraftpreview.

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected] | (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is an Argus Platinum charter operator providing jet & helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

