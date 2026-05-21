Northern Jet Expands Fleet with Addition of 2026 Bombardier Challenger 650

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet has expanded its fleet with the addition of a 2026 Bombardier Challenger 650, further strengthening the company's ability to deliver high-performance private aviation solutions for clients traveling across North America and beyond.

Northern Jet's 2026 Bombardier Challenger 650

Configured with 12-passenger seating, the large-cabin aircraft enhances Northern Jet's growing fleet while supporting a wide range of missions, from business travel to extended leisure itineraries. Known for its spacious cabin, impressive range, and strong performance capabilities, the Challenger 650 continues to be one of the most respected aircraft platforms in its class.

The aircraft offers a refined cabin environment designed to support both productivity and relaxation in flight. With generous cabin space and thoughtfully designed seating areas, passengers can comfortably work, meet, or unwind while traveling to their destination. The Challenger 650 also delivers strong operational capability, allowing efficient travel across long distances while maintaining the smooth ride and reliability expected in private aviation.

Northern Jet's newest Challenger 650 is designed to make every moment onboard feel effortless, including the time you spend connected. With Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi, passengers can stay in touch with the office, join video calls, stream, share files, or simply enjoy uninterrupted digital access while in flight. It is one more way Northern Jet delivers a more seamless, personal, and productive travel experience from takeoff to touchdown.

"Adding the Challenger 650 reflects our continued focus on offering aircraft that combine performance, connectivity, and comfort for today's private aviation traveler," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "This aircraft strengthens our fleet with a proven large-cabin platform and introduces advanced connectivity that allows our clients to remain productive and engaged throughout their journey."

With seating for up to 12 passengers and the capability to travel approximately 4,000 nautical miles, the Challenger 650 supports a wide variety of missions, including coast-to-coast travel and select international routes. Its versatility and reliability have made it a preferred choice among operators and travelers seeking a balance of range, comfort, and efficiency.

The addition reflects Northern Jet's ongoing investment in modern aircraft that support the company's fractional ownership, jet card, and aircraft management programs. By continuing to expand and enhance its fleet, Northern Jet remains focused on delivering flexible travel solutions designed around the needs of its clients.

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected] | (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

With 31 years of experience, Northern Jet is an ARGUS Platinum charter operator and Wyvern Wingman PRO certified operator providing jet and helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership, and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

SOURCE Northern Jet