Northern Jet Expands Fleet with Addition of Challenger 300, Strengthening Commitment to Midwest and Southeast Markets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet is proud to announce the addition of a Challenger 300 to its fleet, expanding travel options and enhancing its commitment to serving clients in the Midwest and Southeast regions. As other providers reduce routes and presence in these areas, Northern Jet continues to invest in providing superior private jet services, offering clients exclusive access, convenience, and luxury travel experiences.

Northern Jet's New Addition

The Challenger 300, Northern Jet's fifth Challenger in its 40+ aircraft fleet, is a versatile super-midsize jet offering coast-to-coast U.S. range and seating for up to nine passengers. Known for its spacious, quiet cabin, sleek design, and advanced in-flight technology, the Challenger 300 ensures comfort, connectivity, and productivity for both business and leisure travelers. Its impressive performance and reliability align perfectly with Northern Jet's commitment to safety, luxury, and efficiency.

"As other private jet providers scale back their services in the Midwest, Northern Jet remains committed to growth in this region," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "Adding the Challenger 300 is a testament to our dedication to providing clients with expanded travel options and a seamless private jet experience. This aircraft strengthens our ability to meet our clients' evolving travel needs, whether they're flying within the Midwest, Southeast, or to destinations around the US."

With bases in Grand Rapids, Orlando, and Naples, Northern Jet is uniquely positioned to serve key hubs in the Midwest and Southeast, providing seamless connectivity for clients amid shifting industry landscapes. The addition of the Challenger 300 allows Northern Jet to meet increased demand for private travel as other private aviation companies in the region continue to decline.

For more information about Northern Jet's new Challenger 300 and to learn more about the expanded travel options now available, visit http://www.NorthernJet.com/challenger-300.

About Northern Jet:

Northern Jet is a leading provider of private jet services, offering charter flights, fractional jet ownership, and jet management services across the United States and the Caribbean. With a commitment to safety, luxury, and time efficiency, Northern Jet provides bespoke travel solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients in the Midwest and beyond.

