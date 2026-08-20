Northern Jet Promotes Casey Cox to Vice President of Aircraft Management

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet has promoted Casey Cox to Vice President of Aircraft Management, marking the next chapter for a longtime company leader whose career reflects both the heritage of the organization and its plans for continued growth.

Casey Cox - VP of Aircraft Management

In his new role, Cox will provide executive leadership for Northern Jet's Aircraft Management department. His responsibilities will include oversight of the company's managed fleet and aircraft owner relationships, leadership of aircraft sales and acquisitions, and development of strategies designed to expand one of Northern Jet's core business segments.

The promotion marks a defining point in a career that began well before Cox held a formal title. As the son of Chuck Cox, who spent three decades building the foundation of Northern Jet Management, Casey grew up around the company and the private aviation industry. His earliest experience included aircraft detailing, sweeping hangars, assisting team members, and learning the business from the ground level.

Those early years developed into a career centered on aircraft owners, transactions, fleet development, and long-term client relationships. Most recently, Cox served as Director of Owner Development, working closely with current and prospective owners through aircraft purchases, sales, onboarding, and management decisions. He has also played a central role in supporting the growth of Northern Jet's managed fleet and broader aircraft management platform.

"Casey's promotion is a natural next step for Northern Jet and for the Aircraft Management department," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "He brings a deep knowledge of this company, strong relationships across the aviation community and a clear commitment to doing what is right for our owners and customers. Casey respects the values that shaped Northern Jet while bringing the perspective and leadership needed to guide this part of our business forward."

Aircraft management remains a key component of Northern Jet's private aviation platform, serving owners seeking professional oversight of operations, maintenance coordination, crew management, regulatory compliance, financial reporting and aircraft utilization. Cox will work across these functions to help deliver a consistent owner experience while aligning each aircraft with the owner's goals.

His expanded leadership role will also connect aircraft management more closely with Northern Jet's acquisition and sales capabilities. By supporting owners through each stage of the aircraft life cycle, from evaluating a purchase to managing daily operations or preparing an aircraft for sale, the company aims to provide a single relationship backed by operational depth and market knowledge.

"Northern Jet has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead the next chapter of our Aircraft Management business," said Cox. "Our owners place significant trust in our team. My focus will remain on honoring that trust, strengthening our relationships and creating a management experience that supports each owner's priorities with care, transparency and sound decision-making."

Cox's promotion also reflects Northern Jet's focus on developing leaders who know the company, its customers and its culture. His experience spans the personal history of the business as well as its continued growth in aircraft management, fractional ownership, the Private Advantage Card, and aircraft acquisition and sales.

As Northern Jet continues to expand its fleet and service capabilities, Cox will help shape the systems, partnerships and client experience required to support the next phase of the company's growth. His appointment brings continuity to a business built over more than three decades while adding focused executive leadership for the years ahead.

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected] | (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is an Argus Platinum charter operator in business for over 31 years providing jet & helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

SOURCE Northern Jet