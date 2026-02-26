Northern Light Announces Aurora, Advancing the SinglePoint Intelligence Platform with Multi-Agent Deep Research

Aurora is the launch name for a coordinated platform advancement that expands AI-driven research, vetted intelligence coverage, and user experience within SinglePoint.

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light today announced Aurora, the launch name for a major advancement of its purpose-built SinglePoint enterprise intelligence platform. Aurora introduces Multi-Agent Deep Research, new curated intelligence collections, and a modernized user interface — strengthening SinglePoint as a unified, governed system for high-stakes enterprise decision-making.

Enterprises are not short on information. They are short on clarity.

Critical insights are spread across internal reports, competitive research subscriptions, industry publications, financial filings, social conversations, hiring activity, and patent disclosures. Access alone is no longer a differentiator. Confidence, knowing insights are comprehensive, trusted, and defensible, is what drives better decisions.

"Aurora builds on the foundation SinglePoint was designed for, unifying trusted intelligence in one governed environment," said Robert Trail, CEO of Northern Light. "By embedding multi-agent Deep Research directly into that platform and expanding vetted data coverage, we're helping organizations move from question to insight, and from insight to action, with greater speed and confidence."

Multi-Agent Deep Research Built for Enterprise

At the center of Aurora is Deep Research, a conversation-led, multi-agent AI system purpose-built for enterprise research workflows and market and competitive intelligence programs.

Rather than relying on a single prompt, Deep Research engages users in guided dialogue to clarify objectives before launching a structured research process. Specialized AI agents then develop a research plan, search across internal and licensed external content simultaneously, validate sources, and assemble fully cited deliverables.

Because Deep Research operates entirely within SinglePoint's permission-aware environment, insights are grounded in vetted internal and licensed sources — supported by publisher collaboration, content approvals, and structured metadata, not open-web speculation.

The result is comprehensive coverage, traceable analysis, and ready-to-use outputs that reduce weeks of manual synthesis to a single session while maintaining enterprise governance standards.

Expanded Intelligence Coverage

Aurora also expands SinglePoint's intelligence footprint with two new curated collections:

Social Media & Jobs , surfacing real-time market conversations, hiring trends, and competitive workforce signals

, surfacing real-time market conversations, hiring trends, and competitive workforce signals Global Patents, revealing innovation activity and R&D direction

These additions enhance visibility into emerging signals while keeping intelligence centralized within a single, governed platform.

A Modernized Experience

A refreshed user interface improves discoverability, navigation, and distribution of insights across teams. By reducing friction across the intelligence lifecycle, from exploration to reporting, SinglePoint helps insights reach decision-makers faster.

A Coordinated Platform Advancement

Aurora is not a standalone product. It is the launch name for this coordinated advancement of the SinglePoint platform, bringing together multi-agent AI research, expanded vetted datasets, and an improved user experience into a stronger enterprise intelligence system.

Not disconnected repositories.

Not isolated AI tools.

A single platform purpose-built for trusted, enterprise decision-making.

Aurora is being introduced through a coordinated market announcement and phased rollout to customers. To learn more, visit www.northernlight.com.

About Northern Light

Northern Light provides enterprise intelligence software purpose-built to unify internal research and licensed external content in one governed platform. Its SinglePoint solution enables organizations to create, manage, and deliver defensible insights at scale across competitive intelligence, strategy, and market research teams.

