Northern Light Announces Leadership Transition as Part of LoneTree Capital Investment

Robert Trial Named Chief Executive Officer; Founder David Seuss to Continue as Principal Product Strategist. Company Also Announces Expansion of Senior Leadership Team.

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light, a leading provider of Competitive and Market Intelligence solutions for enterprises, today announced a planned leadership transition as part of its continued growth following LoneTree Capital's investment in the company. Effective immediately, Robert Trail, previously President of Northern Light, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Co-Founder and longtime CEO David Seuss will transition into the role of Founder and Principal Product Strategist.

This leadership evolution reflects years of thoughtful succession planning and positions Northern Light to accelerate innovation, particularly in AI-driven intelligence solutions, while maintaining the product vision and customer focus that have defined the company since its founding.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Northern Light," said Robert Trail, CEO. "This transition is the result of deliberate planning, the ongoing support of Lone Tree Capital, and, most importantly, the foundation David Seuss built alongside an exceptional team. David has been an incredible mentor to me and to our recently expanded management team, and his continued involvement ensures continuity in both vision and execution."

In his new role, Seuss will focus on guiding Northern Light's product strategy and long-term innovation roadmap, bringing the same forward-thinking approach that has driven the company's success for decades.

As part of this next phase of growth, Northern Light also announced the addition of two senior leaders:

Mike Perozek, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Success, who will lead global revenue growth and customer engagement initiatives.

Sarah Hughes, Vice President of Marketing, who will oversee brand strategy, demand generation, product marketing, and go-to-market execution.

These leaders complement Northern Light's broader leadership team, which brings deep experience across research, product, finance, corporate development, and strategy, including:

Anton Voskresenskiy, Chief Research Officer

Sheri Larsen, Chief Product Officer

, Chief Product Officer David Kelly, Chief Financial Officer

"These leadership additions underscore LoneTree Capital's investment in Northern Light's long-term growth," added Trail. "With a strong specialized management team in place, we're well positioned to scale responsibly, innovate rapidly, and continue delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers."

Northern Light remains deeply committed to its customers and partners, continuing to evolve its platform to meet the growing intelligence needs of enterprise teams worldwide.

About Northern Light

Northern Light is the backbone of Market and Competitive Intelligence for enterprise organizations. Its AI-powered intelligence platform brings together trusted content, AI-driven analysis, and human-led intelligence design to transform complex information into clear, decision-ready insight.

Supporting strategy, marketing, product, and research teams worldwide, Northern Light serves as a central system of record for intelligence, enabling organizations to monitor markets, understand competitors, and align teams around a shared, trusted view of the landscape.

Learn more at northernlight.com.

