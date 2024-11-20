Northern Light Supports The Salvation Army's 2024 Thanksgiving Meals Distribution in Cambridge

Donation helps local families in need enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Northern Light (www.northernlight.com), a long-time corporate partner of The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division, is helping fund the Cambridge Corps' 2024 Thanksgiving food distribution program so needy families can enjoy a holiday dinner.

This year, the program is serving more than 350 families from Cambridge, Somerville, Arlington, and Medford.

The Salvation Army distributes hundreds of food bags to needy families in the Cambridge, MA area around the holidays each year.

Food bags will be distributed on Thursday, Nov. 21, from The Salvation Army, 402 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. Participating families will receive all the trimmings to make a Thanksgiving meal, including green beans, corn, potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing, and a gift card to purchase a turkey or the protein of their choice.

Northern Light's gift continues the company's long-standing tradition of supporting The Salvation Army's efforts around the holiday season.

"There is nothing more difficult than to be without at a time when everyone else is celebrating their blessings," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "Northern Light is proud to be able to help at Thanksgiving and we continue to admire The Salvation Army for its dedication to serving the needs of others."

"Food insecurity is very real in our communities. We are thankful for generous partners like Northern Light for helping us to make sure hundreds of families will have a very happy Thanksgiving," Captain Bree Barker, Corps Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army's Cambridge Corps Community Center, said.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 24 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit salvationarmyma.org.

About Northern Light

Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries including information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and financial services. Northern Light has over 200,000 users of its strategic research portals worldwide. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light has repeatedly been recognized by industry analysts and journalists as one of the companies empowering intelligent knowledge management.

Media Contact:

David Domeshek

(508) 873-7068

[email protected]

SOURCE Northern Light