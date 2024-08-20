Northern Tool + Equipment Announces Store Opening in Bryan, TX

This will be the nationwide retailer and manufacturer's 39th store in Texas

BRYAN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce their newest retail location for the community in Bryan. The store will open to customers on August 28, and a grand opening celebration is planned for October 12. Located at 1900 Austins Colony Parkway, the new store provides Northern Tool's unparalleled shopping experience and customer service to customers.

"We're excited to expand further into the Lone Star State," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears. "This opening is a big step in our goal of increasing our retail footprint and will allow us to reach more skilled DIYers and tradespeople in the Bryan and College Station area."

The new store will provide job opportunities in the Bryan community and another retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 140 stores across the country with a plan to continue growing its brick-and-mortar presence.

For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at [email protected] or (612) 351-8312.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: (612) 351-8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment