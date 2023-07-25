Northern Tool + Equipment Announces Store Opening in Edmond, OK

News provided by

Northern Tool + Equipment

25 Jul, 2023, 08:45 ET

The store will be the third Northern Tool + Equipment location in the state of Oklahoma 

EDMOND, Okla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce the opening of its third retail location in Oklahoma. It will be open to customers on July 26, followed by a grand opening August 12. Located at 3824 S Broadway, the new store provides Northern Tool's unparalleled shopping experience and customer service to customers in Edmond and the surrounding communities.

Continue Reading
Northern Tool + Equipment
Northern Tool + Equipment

"We're excited to expand further into the Sooner State with our third retail location," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP of Retail Stores Joe Apolloni. "This opening is a big step in our goal of expanding and will allow us to reach more skilled DIYers and tradespeople in the region."

The new store will provide job opportunities in the Edmond community and another retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country with a plan to continue expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint.

For more information, please contact Kelly Hinseth at [email protected] or (612) 351-8689.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), Twitter (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Kelly Hinseth
Phone Number: (612) 351-8689
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

Also from this source

Northern Tool + Equipment Expands in Illinois with New Store in Bolingbrook

Ed "Too Tall" Jones to Make Special Appearance at Northern Tool + Equipment Grand Opening

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.