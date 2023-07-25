Northern Tool + Equipment Announces Store Opening in Edmond, OK

The store will be the third Northern Tool + Equipment location in the state of Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce the opening of its third retail location in Oklahoma. It will be open to customers on July 26, followed by a grand opening August 12. Located at 3824 S Broadway, the new store provides Northern Tool's unparalleled shopping experience and customer service to customers in Edmond and the surrounding communities.

Northern Tool + Equipment

"We're excited to expand further into the Sooner State with our third retail location," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP of Retail Stores Joe Apolloni. "This opening is a big step in our goal of expanding and will allow us to reach more skilled DIYers and tradespeople in the region."

The new store will provide job opportunities in the Edmond community and another retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country with a plan to continue expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint.

For more information, please contact Kelly Hinseth at [email protected] or (612) 351-8689.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

Media Contact: Kelly Hinseth

Phone Number: (612) 351-8689

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment