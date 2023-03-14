Northern Tool + Equipment Announces Store Opening in Glendale Heights

The store will be Northern Tool + Equipment's fourth location in the state of Illinois

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce its brand new store opening in Glendale Heights, Illinois. Located at 157 E North Avenue, the store will have a soft opening the week of March 19th, followed by a grand opening on April 22nd. This will be Northern Tool + Equipment's fourth store serving skilled solvers in Illinois.

Northern Tool + Equipment

"We're excited to bring the authenticity of our family-owned business to the community of Glendale Heights, Illinois," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP Retail Stores Joe Apolloni. "We are growing our presence in the Chicago area, where we know there are highly-skilled tradespeople in need of a partner like us."

The opening of this store is providing jobs in the community and an additional retail shopping option for pro-grade products and equipment at great prices. The Minnesota-based retailer has nearly 130 stores across the country with a goal of opening 80 more stores over the next four years.

For more information, please contact Kelly Hinseth at [email protected] or (612) 351-8689.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, they have 130 U.S. retail locations and provide a deep selection of more than 110,000 products online. Northern Tool + Equipment's highly trained Parts Service Repair team at many of their locations offers product maintenance and repair and has the professional and industry knowledge to support customers. With a passion for both giving back and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected to Northern Tool through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube , Pinterest

Media Contact: Kelly Hinseth

Phone Number: (612) 351-8689

Email: [email protected]

Website: NorthernTool.com

