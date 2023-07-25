Northern Tool + Equipment Expands in Illinois with New Store in Bolingbrook

$50,000 in prizes and hockey star Eddie Olczyk will highlight the July 29 grand opening event

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is opening its fifth retail location in Illinois on July 26. Located in Bolingbrook at 324 S. Bolingbrook Drive, the newest store will provide the exceptional customer service Northern Tool is known for. On July 29, all five Illinois stores — Mt. Prospect, Melrose Park, Glendale Heights, Bolingbrook and O'Fallon — will host a joint grand opening event where team members will give away more than $50,000 in prizes.

Northern Tool + Equipment

The grand opening celebration will also include a special appearance by former professional hockey star Eddie Olczyk. Olczyk will be at the Bolingbrook store from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to meet with fans and sign autographs.

"We are thrilled to be opening our fifth store in Illinois," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP of Retail Stores Joe Apolloni. "The community of skilled DIYers and tradespeople in the Chicago area has embraced us. This new location is part of an exciting period of expansion for Northern Tool + Equipment."

In a commitment to supporting the Illinois community, this opening follows their recent expansion to Glendale Heights in March 2023. In addition to providing a retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices, the store will provide job opportunities in the Bolingbrook area. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country and plans to open more stores in the coming years.

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

