Northern Tool + Equipment Expands Texas Presence with New Store in NW Austin

The store will be the third Northern Tool + Equipment location in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce its third retail location in Austin will open to customers on August 12, followed by a grand opening event on August 26. Located at 13729 US 183 Highway, Suite 1200, this will be the 37th store in Texas, providing Northwest Austin and surrounding communities with an unparalleled shopping experience and customer service.

Northern Tool + Equipment, 13729 US 183 Highway, Suite 1200

"We have a strong presence in Texas," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP of Retail Stores Joe Apolloni. "The opening of our 37th Texas store in Northwest Austin is an exciting milestone as we expand to reach more skilled DIYers and tradespeople across the country."

In addition to providing a retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices, the new store will offer job opportunities in the area. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country with a goal of continuing to grow its presence nationwide, including in Texas.

For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at [email protected] or (612) 351-8312.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment