Northern Tool + Equipment Introduces Line of Klutch Cordless Tools

BURNSVILLE, Minn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment has launched a line of Klutch Cordless Power Tools designed to offer reliable technology, durability and convenience. The lineup boasts the brand-new KLiQ Lithium battery platform.

"Klutch Cordless Power Tools offer all of the quality without all of the cost," said Andy Strom, Northern Tool + Equipment's Senior VP, Product Development and Manufacturing. "The selection provides consumers with a powerful and reliable solution for their DIY and professional projects."

Customers can choose from high-torque impact wrenches and drills, reciprocating saws, oscillating multi-tools and more. The rugged on the outside, but easy-to-use tools are compatible with Northern Tool's KLiQ Lithium battery platform. This innovative technology features real-time digital communication for optimized performance and up to two times longer sustained power.

"With this extensive line of cordless tools, DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike have the freedom to move in order to tackle projects with efficiency and ease," Strom said.

Backed by a 2-year warranty, Klutch tools are built to last with molded plastic and rubber components, providing users with the performance they can trust for a wide range of projects.

Klutch Cordless Power Tools are available for purchase online and in your local Northern Tool + Equipment store. Selection and availability may vary.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

