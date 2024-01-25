Northern Tool + Equipment Offering EcoFlow Portable Power Solutions in New Retail Partnership

Three EcoFlow portable power source options are now available in 100+ Northern Tool + Equipment stores, with additional options online

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is proud to now offer customers EcoFlow's innovative and eco-friendly portable power solutions. The top-of-the-line power stations and sustainable solar options from EcoFlow will be sold in-store and online. They are ideal for those working on job sites or remote locations and those powering homes and appliances during power outages and severe weather.

Northern Tool + Equipment is proud to now offer customers EcoFlow’s innovative and eco-friendly portable power solutions.
Northern Tool + Equipment is proud to now offer customers EcoFlow’s innovative and eco-friendly portable power solutions.

"EcoFlow is known for their eco-conscious and technologically savvy power solutions that can be taken anywhere," said Jeff Land, Northern Tool + Equipment's Senior VP of Merchandising. "We are excited to welcome EcoFlow to our store shelves, as they will help us continue providing quality products to our customers."

The EcoFlow 110w Solar Panel — the company's most compact panel — and on-the-go RIVER 2 Max and higher capacity Delta 2 Portable Power Stations can be found in 100+ Northern Tool + Equipment stores, with plans to expand to all 140 stores.

"We are thrilled to partner with Northern Tool + Equipment to provide their customers, from professional tradespeople to serious DIYers, a reliable line of portable power options," said Brian Essenmacher, EcoFlow's Head of Business Development. "Our products provide simple, flexible and reliable solutions serving a wide range of demands."

Check availability with your local Northern Tool + Equipment store. Additional EcoFlow products are available online.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

