Northern Tool + Equipment Opens First Retail Location in Ohio

News provided by

Northern Tool + Equipment

09 Nov, 2023, 08:45 ET

The Sharonville store will offer professional-grade tools and equipment to everyone from serious DIYers to trade professionals.

SHARONVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Sharonville, OH. Customers are welcome to stop by the 2275 Crowne Point Dr. location starting November 15 and are encouraged to come back for a grand opening celebration taking place on December 9.

"This is our first store serving Ohioans, and we're thrilled to join the community of Sharonville," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears. "Our knowledgeable team of experts is ready to help customers find the right tool for the job."

Sharonville, OH, Northern Tool + Equipment
The new location provides job opportunities to Sharonville and another retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 135 stores across the country with a goal of continuing to grow its presence nationwide.

"Sharonville is proud to become home to Northern Tool + Equipment's first Ohio store. Businesses recognize the viability and location Sharonville has to offer and continue to invest. We take pride in our business community, new job creation and look forward to a long-last partnership," said Mayor Kevin Hardman.

For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at [email protected].

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 135 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

