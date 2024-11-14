The Orange Park store will offer professional-grade tools and equipment to everyone, from serious DIYers to trade professionals

ORANGE PARK, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce the opening of its newest retail store. Located in Orange Park, customers are welcome to start shopping at the 291 Blanding Boulevard location beginning November 20 and are encouraged to come back for a grand opening celebration taking place on December 21.

"We're excited to expand further in the Sunshine State," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears. "Our knowledgeable team of experts is ready to help every customer and DIYer find the right tool for any job."

Northern Tool + Equipment Opens Orange Park, Florida Retail Location

The new location provides job opportunities to the Orange Park community and another retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices. The Minnesota-based retailer has 140 stores across the country with a goal of continuing to grow its presence nationwide. Orange Park is proud to become home to Northern Tool + Equipment's 16th Florida store.

For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at [email protected] .

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at the 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment