Northern Tool + Equipment Releases New NorthStar Battery-Powered Log Splitter

News provided by

Northern Tool + Equipment

01 Jun, 2023, 08:45 ET

The innovation of the store's flagship product honors founder Don Kotula's legacy

BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northern Tool + Equipment announces the release of the NorthStar battery-powered log splitter, bringing all the benefits of battery-powered technology to the store's flagship product. Northern Tool + Equipment founder Don Kotula started the company, formerly Northern Hydraulics, by building and selling a log splitter four decades ago. Kotula's sons and company co-owners, Ryan and Wade, are honoring their father's legacy by making the new battery-powered log splitter available to customers across the country starting today. 

Continue Reading
Northern Tool + Equipment's NorthStar Battery-Powered Log Splitter
Northern Tool + Equipment's NorthStar Battery-Powered Log Splitter
Northern Tool + Equipment's Founder, Don Kotula, with original log splitter
Northern Tool + Equipment's Founder, Don Kotula, with original log splitter

"We've had the privilege of watching our father build Northern Tool + Equipment from the ground up," said Ryan & Wade Kotula. "Every day, we honor him by living our core values: Know Your Customer, Provide Value, Act With Integrity, Empower The Individual, Be Entrepreneurial and Have Fun. We are humbled to launch this new product today and continue the legacy of our father."

Built for indoor and outdoor use with horizontal and vertical operation options, users will get the reliability, zero-emission and low-maintenance benefits of battery-powered equipment while experiencing the same features and performance of a gas-powered unit. Its dependable full I-beam construction supports up to 300 splits on a single charge. Powered by a 60-volt, 30ah lithium-ion battery, the splitter delivers 24 tons of ram force to handle the toughest jobs.

"This is much more than a new product. It calls back to Northern Tool + Equipment's history and legacy," said Northern Tool + Equipment CEO Suresh Krishna. "Our customers want more battery-powered options without compromising performance. As an industry leader, we're proud to introduce the first professional-grade battery-powered log splitter with performance that matches gas-powered splitters. These innovations will help move the entire industry forward."

The battery-powered log splitter is available for purchase online, and limited quantities will be sold in select stores. Check availability with your local Northern Tool + Equipment store.

About Northern Tool + Equipment: 
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), Twitter (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl 
Phone Number: 612.351.8312 
Email: [email protected] 
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

Also from this source

Northern Tool + Equipment Announces Store Opening in McKinney

Northern Tool + Equipment Expands Western Fulfillment with New Facility Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.