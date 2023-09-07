Northern Tool + Equipment Releases New NorthStar Battery-Powered Skid Sprayer

News provided by

Northern Tool + Equipment

07 Sep, 2023, 08:45 ET

Sprayer combines the ease and reliability of a battery with the capability of a gas-powered system

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northern Tool + Equipment announces the release of the new NorthStar battery-powered skid sprayer that gives customers the convenience of a 2-hour run time with the strength of 350 PSI. The battery-powered skid sprayer is a true commercial-grade product that doesn't compromise on quality or effectiveness when compared to a gas-powered model.

Continue Reading
NorthStar 55-Gallon Battery-Powered Skid Sprayer, 5 GPM Flow Rate, 350 PSI
NorthStar 55-Gallon Battery-Powered Skid Sprayer, 5 GPM Flow Rate, 350 PSI

"Durability and reliability are important to our customers, and those were the priorities when creating this new product," said Northern Tool + Equipment CEO Suresh Krishna. "The battery-powered platform is more reliable than its gas-powered counterparts because no maintenance is required, and there are no carburetor or fuel quality-related issues."

The battery-powered tool's lack of emissions allows the operation of the sprayer in enclosed locations or outside. This product has the capacity to spray up to 8 tankfuls, or 440 gallons, on a single charge operating at 350 PSI. It comes with a 150-foot hose, hose reel and deluxe trigger spray gun. The battery is enclosed with a locking latch keeping it safe and protected from the elements. The battery can be charged while on the unit or separately, adding a level of convenience no matter how big or small the project is.

The battery-powered skid sprayer is available for purchase online and in select stores. Check availability with your local Northern Tool + Equipment store. For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at [email protected] or 612-351-8312.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), Twitter (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

Also from this source

Northern Tool + Equipment Focuses on Disaster Prep for Florida Sales Tax Holiday

Jordan Shipley to Meet With Fans at Northern Tool + Equipment Store Grand Opening

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.