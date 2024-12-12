Northern Tool + Equipment Revs Up Its Orange Park Store Grand Opening with Appearance from Legendary Grave Digger Monster Jam® Truck

The new location is Northern Tool + Equipment's 16th location in Florida

ORANGE PARK, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment will welcome the legendary Grave Digger Monster Jam® truck to their Orange Park, Florida grand opening on December 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. This is part of the week-long celebration from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22.

"We're excited to bring the energy and excitement Monster Jam fans love about Grave Digger to our store and the Orange Park community," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears.

Located at 291 Blanding Boulevard, the new retail location gives Florida's skilled DIYers and trade professionals a new retail option. With the help of knowledgeable team members, Floridians can find the right professional-grade tools and equipment to get the job done.

The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 140 stores across the country with a plan to continue to grow its presence nationwide.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 135 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

