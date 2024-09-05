The helmet was designed by artist, Ashley Alexander

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment, a leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, is excited to unveil the latest addition to its limited-edition artist-designed welding helmet series. The "Scratch" design, created by Raleigh, NC artist Ashley Alexander, was voted as the winner of the Second Annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes in February after receiving the popular vote from customers and fans.

Northern Tool + Equipment Unveils Latest Limited-Edition Welding Helmet

Northern Tool + Equipment is dedicated to serving both DIYers and trades professionals and prides itself on its exceptional customer service. "This special-edition helmet showcases Ashley's creativity and talent while providing customers with unique and functional protection," said Jeff Land, SVP, Merchandising.

The "Scratch" Klutch welding helmet is the second helmet in a five-part series. Next year, the company will feature a father-daughter showdown between renowned artist Dave Perewitz and his daughter, Jodi. Dave Perewitz designed the first year's winning "Patriot" themed Klutch welding helmet. This exciting collaboration will continue to showcase the creativity and skill of both artists while providing customers with one-of-a-kind products.

The "Scratch" design Klutch welding helmet will be available for purchase in-store and online on September 5, 2024.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

