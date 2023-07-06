Northern Tool + Equipment Unveils New Store in Crescent Springs, KY, Elevating Access to Premium Tools and Equipment

The store will be the first Northern Tool + Equipment location in the state

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce the opening of its first retail location in Kentucky. It also serves as their first location in the Cincinnati market. The store will open to customers on July 8, followed by a grand opening on August 5. Located at 2310 Buttermilk Crossing in Crescent Springs, the new store provides Northern Tool's unparalleled shopping experience and customer service to a strong community of tradespeople, makers and fixers.

Northern Tool + Equipment

"We are thrilled to be opening our first store in Kentucky," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP of Retail Stores Joe Apolloni. "This exciting chapter represents a significant milestone in expanding our reach to DIYers and tradespeople in the southern United States."

In addition to providing a retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices, the new store will provide job opportunities in the Crescent Spring area. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country and is committed to adding more stores each year, including a new location in Sharonville, OH, by the end of 2023. It will be the first store in Ohio and second to serve the Cincinnati area.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), Twitter (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

