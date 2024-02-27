Northern Tool + Equipment Unveils Powerhorse Hot Water Pressure Washer

The launch will be first-ever residential hot water pressure washer under the Powerhorse brand

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce its first residential hot water pressure washer under the renowned Powerhorse brand in stores and online. This industry-leading, innovative pressure washer makes high-powered hot water cleaning accessible to homeowners nationwide, empowering them with advanced cleaning capabilities.

The Powerhorse Hot Water Pressure Washer is priced between $1,100 and $1,300, providing excellent value and beating competitors priced at $3,000.

"This new pressure washer demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality products at affordable prices,"  said Andy Strom, Northern Tool + Equipment's Senior VP, Product Development and Manufacturing. "The technology empowers our customers to tackle cleaning tasks with confidence."

The Powerhorse Pressure Washer quickly heats water using a propane burner, reaching up to 150°F within minutes for effective cleaning. It's powered by a strong engine, delivering 3,600 PSI and 2.6 GPM to handle tough tasks easily. Built to last, it features a durable pump with thermal protection and low oil shutdown.

"With its lightweight and ergonomic design, it's easy to use for all skill levels," said Strom. "Plus, connecting it to propane tanks is simple, making the cleaning process efficient."

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

