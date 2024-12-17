Northern Tool + Equipment Welcomes a World Famous Monster Jam® Truck to Greenville Store

The Greenville, South Carolina store event includes an exclusive deal for the day for attendees

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is bringing the high-octane excitement of Monster Jam® to the Greenville community. On Thursday, January 2, customers will have the chance to experience the thrill-seeking adrenaline firsthand as a World Famous Monster Jam® truck will be stationed outside of Northern Tool + Equipment along with a Monster Jam crew member. The family-friendly event will take place outdoors, weather permitting, and is open to the public between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

(PRNewsfoto/Northern Tool + Equipment)

Northern Tool & Equipment is offering an exclusive deal for attendees during the event. Customers who make a purchase of $50 or more on Klutch, Strongway or Ultra-Tow products will receive a free Monster Jam ticket while supplies last at the 1242 Woodruff Road location.

"We're thrilled to partner with Monster Jam to bring this incredible experience to our Greenville customers," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment. "It's not every day you get to see a real Monster Jam truck up close and in person, and we're excited for families and fans to experience it."

The collaboration between Northern Tool + Equipment and Monster Jam aims to provide a unique experience for the Greenville community.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment