Northern Tool + Equipment Welcomes Monster Jam® Truck to Orlando Store for One-Day Event

Dec 30, 2025, 08:45 ET

The store event includes an exclusive deal for customers to receive two free Monster Jam® event
tickets for Orlando customers

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is bringing the high-octane excitement of Monster Jam® to the Orlando community. On Thursday, January 8, customers will have the chance to experience the thrill-seeking adrenaline firsthand as a legendary Monster Jam® truck will be stationed outside of Northern Tool + Equipment, along with a Monster Jam crew member.

  • Northern Tool + Equipment Welcomes Legendary Monster Jam® Truck
  • Thursday, January 8, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.
  • 795 W. Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32809
Northern Tool + Equipment is also giving away two free Monster Jam event certificates (while supplies last) at their 795 W. Sand Lake Rd. location to customers who purchase $100 or more in-store.

"Not only will customers get the chance to see a Monster Jam truck up close, but they will also be able to secure two tickets to attend an upcoming Monster Jam event," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment.

The family-friendly event will take place outdoors or in a trailer on site, depending on the weather, and is open to the public. Additional details can be found here.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

