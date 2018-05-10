Northern Vertex Appoints Bill Martinich General Manager

Mr. Martinich is a dedicated mining professional with over 20 years of experience in open pit gold production predominately in the Western region of the United States. Most recently he was Mine Manager at New Gold's Mesquite Mine in California and before that he was Mine Manager at Taseko Mines' Gibraltar Mine in British Columbia. Preceding his employment at Taseko, Mr. Martinich spent 16 years with Barrick Gold and Placer Dome, where he worked in various roles including Mine Operations Superintendent at the Goldstrike Mine (Barrick) and Mine Operations and Maintenance Superintendent at the Cortez Mine (Barrick/Placer Dome). Mr. Martinich holds a Bachelor of Science Degree Mine Engineering from Montana Tech in Butte, Montana.

Ken Berry, President & CEO stated: "As we advance toward commercial production, we are delighted to recognize Bill's exemplary job of assembling a top-quality operation team for Northern Vertex. During the transition from Construction to Commissioning at the Moss Mine, Bill has proven his leadership and implemented a culture of teamwork and success. Bill's extensive experience in large and medium open pit mining operations, along with his proven record of building strong and effective operating teams, further enhances the depth and expertise of the Northern Vertex Team."

About Northern Vertex

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is an exploration and mining company focused on the reactivation of its 100% owned Moss Mine Gold/Silver Project located in NW Arizona, USA. The Company's management comprises an experienced management team with a strong background in all aspects of acquisition, exploration, development, operations and financing of mining projects worldwide. The Company is focused on working effectively and respectfully with our stakeholders in the vicinity of the historical Moss Mine and enhancing the capacity of the local communities in the area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX

"Kenneth Berry"

President & CEO

