Northern Virginia Housing Market Defies National Trends with Strong Sales Growth in March

Local demand accelerates despite tight inventory, highlighting regional resilience against a slowing national market

FAIRFAX, Va., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia housing market continued to demonstrate resilience in March 2026, posting strong gains in sales activity even as national trends signaled a modest slowdown. The region's performance reflects steady buyer demand and ongoing inventory constraints, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR).

Closed sales in Northern Virginia reached 1,336 units in March 2026, marking an 11.2% increase compared to March 2025. This stands in sharp contrast to the national housing market, where closed sales fell 1.0% year over year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.98 million. The divergence underscores the region's continued appeal and economic stability, suggesting that local buyers remain active despite broader headwinds affecting the U.S. housing market.

"While national numbers point to a market catching its breath, Northern Virginia is still very much in motion," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "The double-digit increase in closed sales tells us that demand hasn't just held steady — it's strengthened. Buyers here are motivated by strong employment fundamentals and long-term confidence in the region, even as affordability challenges persist."

The median sold price in Northern Virginia rose to $760,000 in March 2026, a modest 0.6% increase from a year ago. Nationally, the median price climbed 1.4% to $408,800. The slower pace of price growth locally may indicate a degree of price stabilization after years of rapid increases, offering some relief to buyers while still reflecting the high-value nature of the Northern Virginia market.

Inventory conditions further differentiate the local market. Active listings in Northern Virginia declined 2.1% year over year to 1,938 units, while national inventory expanded by 2.3% to 1.36 million units. This tightening local supply continues to put upward pressure on competition, even as more homes become available in other parts of the country.

Months of supply tells a similar story. Northern Virginia recorded just 1.39 months of inventory in March — down 4.4% from last year — compared to 4.1 months nationally, which increased 2.5% year over year. The significantly lower supply locally reinforces the region's status as a seller-leaning market, where limited options keep competition elevated.

Despite strong demand, homes are taking longer to sell locally. The days on market in Northern Virginia rose to 25 days, a 38.9% increase compared to March 2025. Nationally, homes spent 41 days on market, a 13.9% increase year over year. This shift suggests that while buyers remain active, they may be proceeding with greater caution and selectivity, aligning more closely with national patterns of a moderate pace.

"What we are seeing is a more deliberate market," McLaughlin added. "Homes are still selling, but buyers are taking a bit more time to evaluate their options. In a market with such limited inventory, even small changes in behavior can have a noticeable impact on timing, without diminishing overall demand."

To help mitigate the housing supply challenge, NVAR recently launched its NOVA Housing Supply Framework — a bold, regionally unified, and locally adaptable strategy to increase housing supply, protect affordability, and preserve Northern Virginia's economic competitiveness. The Framework represents an unprecedented level of collaboration among Realtors®, builders, and the business community, uniting behind a single, focused policy platform designed to support predictable, efficient housing production and expanded homeownership opportunities.

Taken together, March's data highlights a Northern Virginia housing market that continues to outperform national trends in key areas, particularly sales activity, while navigating the challenges of constrained supply and evolving buyer expectations.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are March 2026 regional home sales compared to March 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of April 10, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in March 2026 was 1,336 units. This was an 11.2% increase compared to March 2025.

The volume sold in March 2026 was $1,185,314,765. This was a 10.2% increase compared to March 2025.

The median sold price in March 2026 was $760,000. This was up 0.6% compared to March 2025.

The average days on market was 25 days in March 2026. This was up 38.9% compared to March 2025.

The number of new pending sales in March 2026 was 1,783 units. This was up 5.2% compared to March 2025.

The number of active listings in March 2026 was 1,938 units. This number was down 2.1% compared to March 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in March 2026 was 1.39. This was down 4.4% compared to March 2025.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for March 2026 NVAR Housing Stats

March National Comparison: Click here.

March Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

2026 Regional Housing Market Forecast: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com .

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SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)