Northern Virginia Housing Market Gains Momentum in March as Demand Strengthens

Rising Sales and Tight Inventory Signal Competitive Spring Market

FAIRFAX, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia's housing market strengthened in March 2026, as rising sales activity and increased transaction volume reflected a clear uptick in buyer demand heading into the spring market. At the same time, constrained inventory and longer days on market point to a market that remains competitive while continuing to adjust from the fast-paced conditions of recent years, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR).

A total of 1,336 homes closed in March 2026, representing an 11.2% increase compared to March 2025. This notable rise in sales suggests that buyers who may have paused earlier in the year have re-entered the market, likely motivated by seasonal factors and a continued need for housing despite affordability pressures. The increase also reflects sustained confidence in the Northern Virginia market, where economic stability and job growth continue to support housing demand.

"The increase in March sales activity is a clear signal that demand is still strong," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "As we move into the spring market, buyers are stepping back in with urgency, particularly in areas where inventory remains limited."

That demand is further reflected in total sales volume, which reached $1.18 billion in March 2026, a 10.2% increase year over year. The growth in volume, closely aligned with the rise in closed sales, indicates that market activity is driven by a higher number of transactions rather than significant upward price shifts. This suggests a more stable pricing environment compared to previous years, where rapid price escalation was the primary driver of volume gains.

Indeed, the median sold price in March 2026 was $760,000, up just 0.6% compared to March 2025. This modest increase points to a market that is stabilizing after years of rapid appreciation, with price growth now moderating as buyers gain slightly more negotiating power. However, the fact that prices continue to edge upward, even amid increased transaction activity, underscores the persistent imbalance between supply and demand in the region.

While more homes are selling, they are taking longer to do so. The average days on market rose to 25 days, a 38.9% increase compared to one year ago. This shift indicates that buyers are proceeding more deliberately, taking additional time to evaluate options and make purchasing decisions. The increase also reflects a departure from the highly compressed timelines of recent years, suggesting a healthier, more sustainable pace of market activity where buyers are less pressured to act immediately.

"As homes spend more time on the market, we're seeing a return to more thoughtful decision-making," McLaughlin added. "Buyers are no longer rushing into offers within days, but that doesn't mean competition has disappeared — it just looks different than it did a year or two ago."

Even with this slight easing in pace, inventory conditions remain tight. The number of active listings in March 2026 was 1,938 units, a 2.1% decrease compared to March 2025, reversing the inventory gains seen earlier this year. This decline suggests that the increase in sales activity is quickly absorbing available supply, limiting the extent to which inventory can build and reinforcing competitive conditions in many segments of the market.

The impact of constrained supply is further reflected in the months of supply of inventory, which fell to 1.39 months, a 4.4% decrease year over year. This level remains well below the four- to six-month range typically associated with a balanced market, indicating that Northern Virginia continues to operate in a supply-constrained environment despite signs of market normalization.

March's data ultimately point to a market that is both active and constrained — where demand is strengthening, supply remains limited, and pricing is stabilizing. As the spring market progresses, these dynamics are likely to define the experience for both buyers and sellers, with competition persisting even as the pace of transactions becomes more measured.

To help mitigate the housing supply challenge, NVAR recently launched its NOVA Housing Supply Framework — a bold, regionally unified, and locally adaptable strategy to increase housing supply, protect affordability, and preserve Northern Virginia's economic competitiveness. The Framework represents an unprecedented level of collaboration among Realtors®, builders, and the business community, uniting behind a single, focused policy platform designed to support predictable, efficient housing production and expanded homeownership opportunities.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are March 2026 regional home sales compared to March 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of April 10, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in March 2026 was 1,336 units. This was a 11.2% increase compared to March 2025.

The volume sold in March 2026 was $1,185,314,765. This was a 10.2% increase compared to March 2025.

The median sold price in March 2026 was $760,000. This was up 0.6% compared to March 2025.

The average days on market was 25 days in March 2026. This was up 38.9% compared to March 2025.

The number of new pending sales in March 2026 was 1,783 units. This was up 5.2% compared to March 2025.

The number of active listings in March 2026 was 1,938 units. This number was down 2.1% compared to March 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in March 2026 was 1.39. This was down 4.4% compared to March 2025.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for March 2026 NVAR Housing Stats

March Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

2026 Regional Housing Market Forecast: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

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SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)