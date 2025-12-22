Northern Virginia Housing Market Diverges from National Trends in November

Local Home Prices, Inventory Growth, and Market Pace Tell a Different Story than the US Housing Picture

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While the US housing market continues to adjust to higher interest rates and affordability pressures, Northern Virginia's real estate market is charting a distinct path — marked by stronger prices, faster inventory growth, and sustained buyer demand, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR).

In Northern Virginia, 1,091 homes closed in November 2025, a 6.6% decline compared to November 2024. Nationally, existing-home sales totaled 4.13 million units, down a more modest 1.0% year over year. While both markets experienced a decrease in sales activity, the greater local decline is driven by tight supply — a dynamic that continues to define the region.

That supply-driven dynamic continues to show up most clearly in home prices. The median sold price in Northern Virginia climbed to $740,000 in November, a 5.7% increase from a year earlier. By contrast, the national median sold price rose just 1.2% year over year to $409,200. The gap underscores Northern Virginia's position as a high-demand, high-value market, even as affordability challenges persist.

"National headlines often suggest a one-size-fits-all housing story, but Northern Virginia continues to prove that real estate is profoundly local," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "Even as sales activity cooled, strong price growth and faster market times demonstrated that demand for housing in our region remains deep and durable."

Even though inventory remains low — particularly compared to pre-pandemic levels — active listings in Northern Virginia surged 45.1% year over year to 2,042 homes, signaling continued progress toward a more balanced market. Nationally, listings rose 7.5% to 1.43 million units. While both markets are seeing more homes come online, Northern Virginia's faster growth reflects pent-up seller activity responding to sustained buyer interest.

In terms of days on market, homes are taking longer to sell, but they continue to move faster locally than nationwide. The average days on market in Northern Virginia increased 31.8% to 29 days in November. Nationally, the median time on market rose 12.5% to 36 days. Even with the local increase, Northern Virginia homes continue to sell more quickly than the national norm, reinforcing the region's competitive environment.

Months of supply offers one of the strongest indicators of Northern Virginia's relative market strength. While local supply increased to 1.48 months in November — up 41.2% from last year — it remains dramatically tighter than the national level of 4.2 months, which rose 10.5% year over year. This gap highlights Northern Virginia's continued demand intensity and underscores that, even as inventory improves, the region remains far more competitive than the broader U.S. housing market.

McLaughlin added that the growing inventory should be viewed as a healthy development. "More listings and slightly longer market times are signs of normalization," he said. "Northern Virginia is moving toward a more balanced market, but it is doing so from a position of long-term desirability that continues to set it apart from national trends."

Together, the November data paint a clear picture: While the US housing market is easing gradually, Northern Virginia remains resilient, competitive, and fundamentally strong — offering both opportunities and challenges for buyers and sellers navigating the months ahead.

This comes on the heels of NVAR's 2026 Housing Market Forecast, which predicts that the Northern Virginia housing market will continue to balance itself amid slightly higher inventory and moderate price increases.

BACKGROUND

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are November 2025 regional home sales compared to November 2024 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of December 9, 2025 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in November 2025 was 1,091 units. This was down 6.6% compared to November 2024.

The volume sold in November 2025 was $969,577,300. This was a 1.6% decrease compared to November 2024.

The median sold price was $740,000 in November 2025. This was up 5.7% compared to November 2024.

The number of new pending sales in November 2025 increased to 1,091 units — a 0.7% increase compared to November 2024.

The number of active listings in November 2025 was 2,042 units. This number was up 45.1% compared to November 2024.

Average days on market was 29 days in November 2025. This was up 31.8% compared to November 2024.

Months of supply of inventory in November 2025 was 1.48. This was up 41.2% compared to November 2024.

Read more about the NVAR regional housing market at nvar.com/Marketstats.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

