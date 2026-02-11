Northern Virginia Housing Market Moderates as 2026 Begins

Inventory gains and longer days on market suggest market conditions are normalizing while prices remain relatively steady

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia housing market began 2026 with rising inventory and a more measured pace of sales activity, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR). January data show that buyers have more choices and additional time to consider decisions, even as prices remain elevated.

In January, 786 homes closed, down 5.6% from January 2025. Total sold dollar volume was $666,125,607, a 4.6% decrease compared with the same month last year. This moderation reflects consumers moving with greater caution around affordability and financing while underlying demand for Northern Virginia housing persists.

"Buyers are taking a more deliberate approach," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "They are evaluating affordability, weighing trade-offs, and seeking guidance from their Realtor®. That can moderate the pace of closings, but it also leads to more informed decisions and a healthier marketplace overall."

The median sold price for January was $675,000, a 1.5% decrease compared to January 2025, but still above long-term historical levels. The slight dip suggests the market is adjusting after several years of rapid appreciation.

Average days on market increased 35.5% to 42 days. The rise indicates that supply and demand are moving closer to alignment after several years when listings were absorbed almost immediately. Properties are taking longer to cycle through the market, a sign that conditions are stabilizing.

"With homes staying on the market longer, buyers have more room to evaluate their options, and sellers must focus on pricing and presentation to attract attention," said NVAR President Rob Carney, TTR Sotheby's International Realty. "Realtors® are essential in helping clients interpret these market shifts, understand local conditions, and make confident, informed decisions in a more balanced environment."

Active listings rose 21.1% year over year to 1,526 units, while months of supply increased 19.9% to 1.1 months. While inventory remains below long-term norms, the growth is meaningful and contributes to a marketplace that is gradually regaining equilibrium.

Northern Virginia's housing market remains supported by strong economic fundamentals, steady employment, and continued regional demand. "Even with fewer closings this January, the underlying market remains resilient," said McLaughlin. "Home values are supported by strong local employment, household incomes, and sustained demand. The current moderation is a necessary recalibration that allows buyers and sellers to make decisions thoughtfully and positions the market for stability in the year ahead."

Market indicators such as mortgage rates, employment trends, and new listings will continue to influence how Northern Virginia's housing market evolves through 2026.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are January 2026 regional home sales compared to January 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of February 9, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in January 2026 was 786 units. This was a 5.6% decrease compared to January 2025.

The volume sold in January 2026 was $666,125,607. This was a 4.6% decrease compared to January 2025.

The median sold price in January 2026 was $675,000. This was down 1.5% compared to January 2025.

The average days on market was 42 days in January 2026. This was up 35.5% compared to January 2025.

The number of new pending sales in January 2026 was 1,001 units. This was up 7.3% compared to January 2025.

The number of active listings in January 2026 was 1,526 units. This number was up 21.1% compared to January 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in January 2026 was 1.1. This was up 19.9% compared to January 2025.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

