Northern Virginia Home Sales Climb in February as Inventory Grows and Homes Spend More Time on the Market

Rising listings and steady sales volume signal a more stable, resilient market as Spring approaches

FAIRFAX, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia housing market continued to demonstrate resilience in February, with steady sales even as homes spent more time on the market. With inventory expanding and the pace of transactions slowing, the region is experiencing a period of market recalibration, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR).

A total of 974 homes closed in February 2026, a 3.9% increase from February 2025. Total sold dollar volume reached $834,845,364, marking a 9.7% increase year-over-year, reflecting continued demand across the region's housing market.

The market continued to show signs of gradual normalization as buyers gained more choices. Active listings rose to 1,699 units, an 11.8% increase from the previous year, while months of supply reached 1.23, up 10% compared to February 2025.

"The Northern Virginia housing market remains fundamentally strong," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "Sales activity increased, and buyers continue to show confidence in the long-term value of owning a home in this region. Meanwhile, the increase in listings means some buyers will have more opportunities without facing quite the same level of competition we saw over the past several years."

Home prices remained relatively stable. The median sold price in February was $720,500, a 1.7% decrease compared to February 2025. Homes also spent more time on the market, with the average days on market rising to 30 days — a 36.4% increase year-over-year. This increase highlights that homes are taking longer to sell than in the previous year, giving buyers more time to weigh their options and signaling a market that is gradually shifting toward a steadier, more deliberate pace.

These shifts reflect a market adjusting toward a steadier pace rather than a slowdown in demand. "For several years, Northern Virginia experienced extraordinarily tight inventory that pushed buyers into fast-paced decision making," McLaughlin said. "What we are seeing now is a market that is becoming more deliberate. Homes are still selling, and sales volume continues to grow, but buyers are gaining the time and flexibility to make thoughtful decisions. That is a positive development for long-term market stability."

Despite the modest decline in the median sales price, the overall increase in dollar volume reflects continued strength in higher-priced transactions and sustained demand in Northern Virginia's competitive housing landscape.

"While median prices have dipped slightly, the continued growth in total sales volume shows that Northern Virginia's housing market remains stable," said NVAR President-Elect Christina Rice, Pearson Smith Realty. "With more homes available and steady transaction activity, the region is moving toward a more balanced market in 2026."

The February data reflects a housing market that remains active while gradually adjusting to increased inventory and a more measured sales pace. With closed sales and overall dollar volume rising year-over-year, Northern Virginia's housing market enters the Spring season showing resilience, with conditions pointing to steady activity in the months ahead.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are February 2026 regional home sales compared to February 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of March 9, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in February 2026 was 974 units. This was a 3.9% increase compared to February 2025.

The volume sold in February 2026 was $834,845,364. This was a 9.7% increase compared to February 2025.

The median sold price in February 2026 was $720,500. This was down 1.7% compared to February 2025.

The average days on market was 30 days in February 2026. This was up 36.4% compared to February 2025.

The number of new pending sales in February 2026 was 1,195 units. This was up 8.8% compared to February 2025.

The number of active listings in February 2026 was 1,699 units. This number was up 11.8% compared to February 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in February 2026 was 1.23. This was up 10.0% compared to February 2025.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com .

