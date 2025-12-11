Northern Virginia Housing Market Shows Expanding Inventory Despite Decline in November 2025 Sales

Prices Continue to Climb as Buyers Gain More Options in a Shifting Market

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia housing market in November 2025 reflected a meaningful increase in inventory and buyers who remained active, though at lower levels than a year earlier, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR). While closed sales declined year-over-year, home prices continued to rise, and available listings increased substantially — offering buyers more choices than they have seen in recent years.

Closed sales reached 1,091 units in November, a 6.6% decrease compared to November 2024. This dynamic carried through to total sales dollars. Total sales volume was $969,577,300, a 1.6% decrease from last year, reflecting, in part, a shift toward more mid-priced transactions as buyers adjusted to interest-rate movements over the course of the year.

Despite the decline in sales, home prices continued to strengthen across the region. The median sold price climbed to $740,000, a 5.7% year-over-year increase, underscoring the continued desirability of Northern Virginia's communities.

At the same time, homes took longer to sell. The average days on market rose to 29 days, up 31.8% from November 2024. This return to a more normal sales cadence signals a balancing environment after several years of ultra-fast turnover.

Perhaps most notably, inventory expanded in a way not seen in years. Active listings jumped to 2,042 units, a 45.1% increase over last November. Months of supply increased to 1.48, up 41.2% from the same time last year, offering welcome relief to buyers who had faced historically tight conditions since 2020.

"Northern Virginia is experiencing a meaningful rebalancing," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "The market remains competitive, but rising inventory and longer market times are giving consumers more room to consider their choices. That change supports healthier, more sustainable transactions than the highly accelerated pace we saw in recent years."

The solid price growth reinforces Northern Virginia's reputation as one of the most resilient and desirable real estate markets in the country. The region continues to demonstrate stability and long-term strength, even as conditions evolve.

"This is a moment of opportunity," said NVAR President Casey Menish, Pearson Smith Realty. "Sellers continue to benefit from strong pricing, while buyers are gaining access to a much wider range of listings — and, just as importantly, more time to consider them. That balance supports better outcomes for everyone involved."

Looking ahead, the Northern Virginia housing market enters the winter season with stable conditions for buyers and sellers alike, including expanding inventory, a variety of housing options, and steady consumer confidence.

NVAR will release its 2026 Housing Market Forecast on December 16, 2025.

BACKGROUND

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are November 2025 regional home sales compared to November 2024 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of December 9, 2025 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in November 2025 was 1,091 units. This was down 6.6% compared to November 2024.

The volume sold in November 2025 was $969,577,300. This was a 1.6% decrease compared to November 2024.

The median sold price was $740,000 in November 2025. This was up 5.7% compared to November 2024.

The number of new pending sales in November 2025 increased to 1,091 units — a 0.7% increase compared to November 2024.

The number of active listings in November 2025 was 2,042 units. This number was up 45.1% compared to November 2024.

Average days on market was 29 days in November 2025. This was up 31.8% compared to November 2024.

Months of supply of inventory in November 2025 was 1.48. This was up 41.2% compared to November 2024.

Read more about the NVAR regional housing market at nvar.com/Marketstats.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for November 2025 NVAR Housing Stats

November Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

NVAR 2025 Mid-Year Housing Forecast Update: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

Follow us on X: @nvar

Visit us on Facebook: facebook.com/nvar.realestate

Join us on LinkedIn: NVAR

Follow us on Instagram: nvarofficial

SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)