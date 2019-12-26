Northern Virginia Relief Center teams up with Helping Hand for Relief and Development to assist Syrian Refugees

This year's donations of blankets and coats will be distributed by HHRD's Jordan team to three Syrian Refugee camps in Jordan: Mafraq, Jerash and Irbid. Various faith-based organizations along with local governments are coming together to help ease the suffering of these refugee families.

In 2017, a high-level official delegation including:

Mayor of Fairfax, Virginia , David Lavon Meyer ,

, , Mayor of Falls Church, Virginia , Peter David Tarter ,

, , Board of Supervisors and Chairman of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission Marty E. Nohe,

Former Chairman of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and board member of NOVA Relief, Scott York ,

Board of Supervisors and board member of NOVA Relief, , Executive Director of NOVA Relief Center, Mark Gibb

HHRD Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations Asif Khan

And HHRD's Northern Virginia Marketing and Outreach Manager, Rasheed Ahmad , visited a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon to distribute over 700 boxes of in-kind gifts.

"Helping Hand is one of the most effective organizations in Lebanon making a difference in the people's lives," shares Falls Church Mayor Peter David Tarter. The visit gave these high-level officials an opportunity to witness the plight of these refugees, while observing the processes employed to distribute winter relief items. They were warmly welcomed by children and families who were touched by this heartfelt gesture. "You could see in their eyes how much this meant to them," shares Mark Gibbs, President of NOVA Relief Center.

Ranked among the top 5% of 9,000 NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past seven years. HHRD is a member of InterAction, as well as, an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100, HHRD has earned the trust of US donors due to its transparency and accountability ratings.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

