SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) recognizes World Youth Skills Day as observed by the United Nations (UN). This will mark the 10th anniversary of this day by the UN. The theme for this year is 'Youth Skills for Peace and Development.'

HHRD encourages youth involvement in global relief and development through its Youth Empowerment Program. This program facilitates the involvement of students with HHRD projects through local volunteering opportunities via its international youth trips to Jordan and Kenya.

HHRD Commemorates Youth Skills Day with 7th Annual Youth Trip

The upcoming youth trip to Jordan is set to take place during July and August 2024. This trip will not only allow students to meet refugees and work with the local HHRD staff members but will also give them a chance to participate in humanitarian work in the field by distributing In-Kind gifts, clean water, and helping at the local Skills Development and Livelihood centers.

Rafi Hussaini, who was part of the brother's Youth for Jordan trip in 2023, shared his experience and said, "You appreciate life more, and every small thing in life is cherished, as if after meeting these beneficiaries, your problems and issues seem very small."

On World Youth Skills Day, HHRD encourages youth all over the world to join hands in active relief and development for the betterment of the global community. For information about our efforts and to learn more about HHRD's Youth Empowerment Program, visit www.hhrd.org/YEP

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 100%, HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human suffering in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

