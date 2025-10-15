Northern Virginia Technology Council Announces 2025 NVTC Cyber50 Honorees

Region to Celebrate Top Cyber Companies, Government Contractors, and Executives on October 28, 2025

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the leading trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 NVTC Cyber50 Awards. As the Cyber Capital of the World, our region continues to lead the way in cybersecurity innovation, talent, and impact. This leadership is exemplified through the Cyber50 Awards, which recognize the visionary leaders, trailblazing companies, and government contractors propelling the region's global prominence in cyber excellence.

The 50 honorees exemplify innovation, resilience, and leadership, driving advancements – many with AI – that safeguard our digital future and reinforce our region's unmatched influence in the cybersecurity landscape.

"The Cyber50 Awards shine a spotlight on the exceptional talent and innovation that make us the Cyber Capital of the World," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council. "These honorees are advancing cybersecurity on a global scale—protecting critical infrastructure, strengthening national security, and fueling economic growth. Congratulations to these leaders who are playing a huge role in defining the National Capital Region as the epicenter of cyber excellence."

"Cybersecurity is not just a sector—it's a mission," said Greg Baroni, Chair of the NVTC Board of Directors and Chairman and CEO of Attain Enterprises. "The individuals and companies recognized this year demonstrate the power of collaboration across industry, government, and academia. Their work is essential to staying ahead of emerging threats, and NVTC is proud to celebrate their contributions to advancing the security and resilience of our connected world."

The selection process for the Cyber50 Awards included a panel of independent judges who evaluated more than 130 nominations based on innovation, impact, and leadership in cybersecurity. Esteemed panelists included Paul Beckman (ManTech Corporation), Kevin DeSanto (KippsDeSanto & Co.), Mina Faltas (Washington Harbour), Alicia Lynch (TD SYNNEX), and Essye Miller. Their combined expertise was instrumental in selecting this year's outstanding 50 honorees.

Honorees will be recognized at the 2025 NVTC Cyber Summit & Cyber50 Awards held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 1:00 – 7:30 PM EST, at Valo Park in Tysons.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please register here .

Congratulations to the 2025 Cyber50 Honorees:

Cyber Company/ GovCon

22nd Century Technologies

Armis Federal

ArmorText

Babel Street

BluOcean Cyber

Booz Allen

Buchanan & Edwards (BE)

Caveonix

Commvault

Dark Wolf Solutions

DTS

Easy Dynamics

Electrosoft Services

Forescout

Fortinet Federal

GuidePoint Security

Intelligent Waves

MANTECH

Neuvik

OPSWAT

Qualys

RegScale

Rubrik

ShorePoint

Tria Federal

Virtru

ZeroFox

Cyber Executives

Bobby Bermudez, Symposit

Matt Calligan, ArmorText

Meaghan Carter, Gunnison

Patti Chanthaphone, Tyto Athene

Kyle Fox, SOSi

Rebecca Harness, Deltek

Doug Howard, Pondurance

Bhanu Jagasia, bladestack.io

Douglas Lemott Jr., Analysis & Resilience Center for Systemic Risk (ARC)

Steven McAndrews, National Nuclear Security Administration

Scott Orton, Owl Cyber Defense

Richard Robinson, Cynalytica

Travis Rosiek, Rubrik

Tom Terjesen, Peraton

Rising Stars

Justin Johnson, Alpha Omega

Ishva Kanani, AWS

Robert Lyons, Andesite

Brian Ngac, George Mason University

Christy Schelich, ASRC Federal

Matthew Sevcik, Customer Value Partners (CVP)

