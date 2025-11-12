Northern Virginia Technology Council Celebrates the 2025 Tech100 - The Innovators Powering the Next Era of Technology and Transformation

On December 15, the Region's Top Tech Visionaries Will Be Recognized for Being Giants in Shaping Our Leading Technology Ecosystem

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the region's voice for the tech community and innovation economy, proudly announces the 2025 Tech100 honorees — the bold thinkers, builders, and leaders fueling one of the most dynamic technology ecosystems in the world.

As Generative AI reshapes industries and everyday life, Northern Virginia is leading the charge into a bold new era of innovation. With world-class strength in data centers, cloud, quantum, space, defense, and cybersecurity, our region is powering the technologies that secure our nation, streamline government and business operations, and transform how we connect and thrive in our daily lives.

"We are in a moment of incredible transformation," said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC. "Our region isn't just keeping pace with change—we're leading it. The NVTC Tech100 celebrates the people and companies making it happen. From GenAI to quantum, Northern Virginia's innovators are building what's needed for the nation and the world."

This year's theme, 'A Night of Tech Stars', captures the unstoppable energy and imagination driving this innovation revolution. It's a celebration of brilliance—of the dreamers, doers, and disruptors turning cutting-edge technologies into real-world impact.

"This community doesn't just imagine the future—it engineers it," Taylor added. "Our honorees are transforming industries, inspiring collaboration, and proving that in Northern Virginia, innovation knows no bounds. We're only at the beginning of witnessing AI's extraordinary impact on our world."

The 2025 Tech100 Awards drew nearly 200 nominations across three categories:

Tech Company

Tech Executive

Rising Star

A distinguished panel of independent judges—including Ellen Grady (Pillsbury LLP), Jamie Graham (KippsDeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), John Song (Baird), and Shiv Varma (KPMG)—carefully evaluated each nomination to identify the standout innovators driving regional and global impact.

The honorees will be recognized at NVTC's 2025 Tech100 Celebration: A Night of Tech Stars, taking place Monday, December 15, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner.

Join us for an unforgettable evening where innovation takes center stage—celebrating the leaders shaping the future of technology, our region, and beyond.

Congratulations to the NVTC 2025 Tech100 honorees! Together, we're building the next great chapter of Northern Virginia's innovation story.

Tech Company Honorees:

10Pearls

3C Digital Solutions LLC

Acentra Health

Adobe

Aligned Data Centers

Amentum

Andesite

Aperio Global

ASRC Federal

ASSYST, Inc.

Attain Partners

Babel Street

BluOcean Cyber

CALIBRE Systems, Inc.

Casepoint

Caveonix

CoAspire

Customer Value Partners (CVP)

Deltek

DroneShield

DTS

Elastic

Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Empower AI

Enployable AI

Enterprise Database Corporation (EDC)

Everfox

FiscalNote, Inc.

Gateway

GRVTY

GuidePoint Security

Gunnison

Harmonia Holdings Group, LLC

HyperSpectral Corp

ICF

Improvix Technologies, Inc.

IntelliDyne, LLC

Intelligent Waves

Karsun Solutions

Kelly ®

MANTECH

Mastercard

Maximus

MetaPhase

Missionovo

Noblis

Oceus Networks LLC

OVHcloud US

Peraton

Pondurance

Predict Health, Inc.

Procentrix

Raycom Communications Solutions, Inc.

Red Alpha LLC

RegScale

ScienceLogic

Shift5

ShorePoint, Inc.

Siemens Government Technologies

Sky Solutions LLC

SOSi (SOS International LLC)

Splunk

Teal

Transaction Network Services

Tria Federal

Two Six Technologies

Unanet

Upside

Valiant Solutions

World Services LLC

Tech Executive Honorees:

John Ackerly, Virtru

David Birken, ICF

Tim Borchert, Tria Federal

Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves

Gilbert Dussek, Gunnison

Timothy Fahl, Owl Cyber Defense

Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal

Craig Halliday, Unanet

Doug Howard, Pondurance

Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega

Mike Keegan, Transaction Network Services

David Lackey, CISOnow, Inc.

Rayve Malhotra, EFTC

Vivek Malhotra, Xcelerate Solutions

Matt McCrann, DroneShield

Brad Medairy, Booz Allen Hamilton

Richard Pineda, CALIBRE Systems, Inc.

Mike Riordan, RavenTek

Eric Schmidt, Glue Up

Gautam Sethi, Fairfax County Public Schools

Amarda Shehu, George Mason University

Michael Volk, GuidePoint Security

Martin Wright, Sev1Tech

Rising Star Honorees:

Anmol Agarwal, Nokia

Zaiem Ahmad, OVHcloud

Thomas Best, VIPC | Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation

Carlos Bortoni, University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Kaleb Boyd, GRVTY

Magnus DiStefano, MetaPhase

Mia Do, Gateway

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)



NVTC is where the region's tech community comes together. From bold startups to Fortune 100 giants, we represent 500 members across sectors shaping the future of technology. NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through its initiatives in cybersecurity, gen AI, cloud computing, and beyond, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Whether it's through policy advocacy, peer networks, or industry promotion, NVTC drives innovation that's transforming the world. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council