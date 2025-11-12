Northern Virginia Technology Council Celebrates the 2025 Tech100 - The Innovators Powering the Next Era of Technology and Transformation

News provided byNorthern Virginia Technology Council
Nov 12, 2025, 08:30 ET
On December 15, the Region's Top Tech Visionaries Will Be Recognized for Being Giants in Shaping Our Leading Technology Ecosystem
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the region's voice for the tech community and innovation economy, proudly announces the 2025 Tech100 honorees — the bold thinkers, builders, and leaders fueling one of the most dynamic technology ecosystems in the world.
As Generative AI reshapes industries and everyday life, Northern Virginia is leading the charge into a bold new era of innovation. With world-class strength in data centers, cloud, quantum, space, defense, and cybersecurity, our region is powering the technologies that secure our nation, streamline government and business operations, and transform how we connect and thrive in our daily lives.
"We are in a moment of incredible transformation," said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC. "Our region isn't just keeping pace with change—we're leading it. The NVTC Tech100 celebrates the people and companies making it happen. From GenAI to quantum, Northern Virginia's innovators are building what's needed for the nation and the world."
This year's theme, 'A Night of Tech Stars', captures the unstoppable energy and imagination driving this innovation revolution. It's a celebration of brilliance—of the dreamers, doers, and disruptors turning cutting-edge technologies into real-world impact.
"This community doesn't just imagine the future—it engineers it," Taylor added. "Our honorees are transforming industries, inspiring collaboration, and proving that in Northern Virginia, innovation knows no bounds. We're only at the beginning of witnessing AI's extraordinary impact on our world."
The 2025 Tech100 Awards drew nearly 200 nominations across three categories:
- Tech Company
- Tech Executive
- Rising Star
A distinguished panel of independent judges—including Ellen Grady (Pillsbury LLP), Jamie Graham (KippsDeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), John Song (Baird), and Shiv Varma (KPMG)—carefully evaluated each nomination to identify the standout innovators driving regional and global impact.
The honorees will be recognized at NVTC's 2025 Tech100 Celebration: A Night of Tech Stars, taking place Monday, December 15, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner.
Join us for an unforgettable evening where innovation takes center stage—celebrating the leaders shaping the future of technology, our region, and beyond.
Congratulations to the NVTC 2025 Tech100 honorees! Together, we're building the next great chapter of Northern Virginia's innovation story.
Tech Company Honorees:
- 10Pearls
- 3C Digital Solutions LLC
- Acentra Health
- Adobe
- Aligned Data Centers
- Amentum
- Andesite
- Aperio Global
- ASRC Federal
- ASSYST, Inc.
- Attain Partners
- Babel Street
- BluOcean Cyber
- CALIBRE Systems, Inc.
- Casepoint
- Caveonix
- CoAspire
- Customer Value Partners (CVP)
- Deltek
- DroneShield
- DTS
- Elastic
- Electrosoft Services, Inc.
- Empower AI
- Enployable AI
- Enterprise Database Corporation (EDC)
- Everfox
- FiscalNote, Inc.
- Gateway
- GRVTY
- GuidePoint Security
- Gunnison
- Harmonia Holdings Group, LLC
- HyperSpectral Corp
- ICF
- Improvix Technologies, Inc.
- IntelliDyne, LLC
- Intelligent Waves
- Karsun Solutions
- Kelly®
- MANTECH
- Mastercard
- Maximus
- MetaPhase
- Missionovo
- Noblis
- Oceus Networks LLC
- OVHcloud US
- Peraton
- Pondurance
- Predict Health, Inc.
- Procentrix
- Raycom Communications Solutions, Inc.
- Red Alpha LLC
- RegScale
- ScienceLogic
- Shift5
- ShorePoint, Inc.
- Siemens Government Technologies
- Sky Solutions LLC
- SOSi (SOS International LLC)
- Splunk
- Teal
- Transaction Network Services
- Tria Federal
- Two Six Technologies
- Unanet
- Upside
- Valiant Solutions
- World Services LLC
Tech Executive Honorees:
- John Ackerly, Virtru
- David Birken, ICF
- Tim Borchert, Tria Federal
- Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves
- Gilbert Dussek, Gunnison
- Timothy Fahl, Owl Cyber Defense
- Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal
- Craig Halliday, Unanet
- Doug Howard, Pondurance
- Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega
- Mike Keegan, Transaction Network Services
- David Lackey, CISOnow, Inc.
- Rayve Malhotra, EFTC
- Vivek Malhotra, Xcelerate Solutions
- Matt McCrann, DroneShield
- Brad Medairy, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Richard Pineda, CALIBRE Systems, Inc.
- Mike Riordan, RavenTek
- Eric Schmidt, Glue Up
- Gautam Sethi, Fairfax County Public Schools
- Amarda Shehu, George Mason University
- Michael Volk, GuidePoint Security
- Martin Wright, Sev1Tech
Rising Star Honorees:
- Anmol Agarwal, Nokia
- Zaiem Ahmad, OVHcloud
- Thomas Best, VIPC | Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation
- Carlos Bortoni, University of Virginia Darden School of Business
- Kaleb Boyd, GRVTY
- Magnus DiStefano, MetaPhase
- Mia Do, Gateway
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)
NVTC is where the region's tech community comes together. From bold startups to Fortune 100 giants, we represent 500 members across sectors shaping the future of technology. NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through its initiatives in cybersecurity, gen AI, cloud computing, and beyond, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Whether it's through policy advocacy, peer networks, or industry promotion, NVTC drives innovation that's transforming the world. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.
SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council
